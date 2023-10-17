Is MW3 a DLC for Modern Warfare 2?

MW3 or Modern Warfare 3 is set to be released in the month of November. However, there has been a lot of discussion on whether Modern Warfare 3 is a DLC for Modern Warfare 2, or a full game. Here is what you need to know about this.

Modern Warfare 3 is a direct continuation of Modern Warfare 2. This game features a new story, brand-new multiplayer maps, gameplay changes, new bundles, and a lot more.

Even before the game was officially announced, there was a lot of discussion on whether MW3 would be a DLC or not. This led to some confusion in the community, which needs to be cleared up.

Here is what you need to know about Modern Warfare 3.

Activision MW3 is a not a DLC for Modern Warfare 2

Will MW3 be a DLC for Modern Warfare 2?

No, MW3 is not a DLC for Modern Warfare 2. It is a standalone title that will feature a lot of new features for players and fans to enjoy as a whole. In fact, this was confirmed by Activision during an interview with CharlieIntel back in August.

In fact, if you want to play MW3, you will have to purchase it for $70. However, it is important to consider that the client for the game will be the same as Modern Warfare 2. This has been done because the Call of Duty game on Steam especially is more of an app rather than a game.

There was some confusion since Modern Warfare 3 was listed as an add-on for Call of Duty on Steam. However, the main game is a go-to destination for all the current and future Call of Duty titles. This way, your library will remain clean and you will have to simply update the same game, instead of downloading a new one every time.

This concludes all you need to know about MW3 being a DLC for Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

