Modern Warfare 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass according to leak

Ever since the much-discussed acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, Call of Duty players have questioned whether it’s possible we see the franchise’s back catalog land on the Game Pass service for free. Now, it appears that process could be starting, as it has been leaked that Modern Warfare 3 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon.

On July 9, Microsoft announced a number of pricing and tier changes coming to their paid service, including price increases and the introduction of a new, cheaper tier that doesn’t let you play new games on Day One.

It appears that they’re looking to supplement the price increase for one of the biggest player bases in the world, however, as Insider Gaming has reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass later in July 2024.

Article continues after ad

While Insider Gaming couldn’t nail down a specific date for the release, it claims that MW3 should be coming to Game Pass in the latter half of the month — meaning it could come after the Call of Duty Championship from July 18-21.

Article continues after ad

While this wouldn’t exactly indicate a clear intention from Microsoft on the future of Call of Duty titles on Xbox Game Pass, some players will no doubt see this as the first step in getting all games on the service.

It has already been announced that Black Ops 6 will be on Game Pass at launch​ on October 25, but as for previous titles, the verdict is not yet clear.