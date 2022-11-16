How to unlock M13B AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

With the arrival of Season 1, players will get to unlock a new M13B Assault Rifle. So, here are the steps on how to unlock M13B Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Every new CoD season brings a bunch of new content to the game and it’s no different this time around. With the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, a ton of new items are in store for us.

Among a handful of new weapons in the game, the M13B Assault Rifle is one of them. If you look at the stats, it has one of the highest rates of fire among all other Assault Rifles in the game. Its short-stroke piston system helps to achieve this along with low recoil.

If you’re wondering how to unlock the M13B Assault Rifle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, here’s everything you need to know.

Activision The M13B Assault Rifle is known for its high fire rate and low recoil.

Unlock M13B in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

To get your hands on the M13B Assault Rifle, you need to complete a challenge in the new DMZ mode of the game. All you need is to defeat ‘The Chemist’ (an AI boss) in the radiation zone, loot his body, and extract the blueprint.

After that, you’d be able to use the gun in both Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2. This AR is a part of the Bruen Ops Platform that includes the new BAS-P SMG as well.

According to a recent Call of Duty blog, players should also be able to buy the M13B bundle from the Store, if they don’t want to attempt to unlock it in DMZ. If prices are similar to what they were in the original Warzone, this will probably set you back around 2400 CoD points.

Players were initially frustrated and confused over the unlock methods of the M13B as Call of Duty’s official website said the new AR could be unlocked either as a “store bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge.” This led to concerns for lack of clarity among players, despite the fact that Infinity Ward stated the weapon was the ultimate reward from DMZ.

What’s unclear at the moment is if the player who extracts the weapon gets to keep it or if the entire team gets it. We’ll make sure to update this section once something concrete surfaces online.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can unlock the M13B Assault Rifle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

All new Warzone 2 features explained | Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass | Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 loadout | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2?