How to unlock BAS-P SMG in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The BAS-P is a brand-new SMG to master in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. We’ve got all the details on how to unlock the BAS-P and start leveling it up.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has arrived, bringing a host of fresh content to the latest CoD entry and marking the launch of a new battle royale. There are plenty of features to get stuck into, but it’s the release of new weapons that has players particularly excited.

One of these is the BAS-P, a close-range SMG with a blistering fire rate and eye-watering time-to-kill. The SMG class has some powerful options already, but the BAS-P could easily challenge the early Warzone 2 and MW2 meta.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 1 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

How to unlock the BAS-P on Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision Will the BAS-P become a top SMG in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

The BAS-P is unlocked by completing Sector A6 in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, acting as the High Value Target (HVT) of that section. Both games are now making use of the ‘Combat Map’ Battle Pass, meaning that rewards are no longer earned simply by reaching a specific level.

Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the Season 1 Battle Pass, meaning there is no need to spend any money to unlock the new weapon.

You will first need to complete at least one of the adjacent areas surrounding Sector A6 – whether it be A3, A5, or A10. Then, you must unlock all four of the lower rewards in Sector A6 using Tier Skips earned from gameplay.

Finally, a fifth Tier Skip will complete the Sector and unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. We’ve included a quick step-by-guide below:

Complete one of the Sectors adjacent to A6 – A3, A5 or A10. Use Tier Skips unlocked by playing matches to claim the four lower rewards in the Sector. Spend a fifth and final Tier Skip to unlock the BAS-P SMG.

If you miss out on the BAS-P by the end of Season 1, don’t worry, it will be available through an in-game challenge as soon as the next Battle Pass goes live.

