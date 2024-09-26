Buffed MW2 rifle has Warzone’s fastest TTK but there’s a big catch

One of Warzone’s recently buffed rifle has the “fastest” TTK in the battle royale, but there is a big catch when it comes to using the Modern Warfare 2 gun.

The Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone marks the final big change to the battle royale meta for a while. We’ll have to wait until Black Ops 6’s integration with Warzone before getting other sweeping changes.

For now, though, the Season 6 update has given some love to Modern Warfare 2 guns. A few of them, including the Cronen Squall, Lachmann-762, and TR-76 Geist have had their recoil and aim down sight times improved.

The Squall has gotten some love as a fringe meta option off the back of that buff, however, it isn’t the best battle rifle option from MW2.

That honor, instead, goes to the FTAC Recon as it was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal. In his September 21 video, the Warzone guru discussed the new meta changes off the back of the Season 6 update and noted that the Recon has the best TTK in the game.

“This is such a high-risk, high-reward choice,” he said. “It’s got basically the fastest TTK in the game, but its ammo capacity sucks, its control even after the buff is not that great.”

WhosImmortal did, however, add that the gun can be “ridiculously busted” in the “right hands” because it is one of the “weirder guns” in all of Warzone.

The Recon’s power is further complicated by the fact that, yes, it is a semi-automatic weapon so you have to pick your battles even more carefully. You can’t sprint into a gunfight and expect to win right away. You’ve got to be calculated.

Of course, if you’re someone who has mastered the battle rifle, you’ll be well aware as to how good it can be even without its recent buff.