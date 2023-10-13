How to mute & unmute players in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 Beta gives you the option to mute players, thereby cutting off the unnecessary information and noises that can hamper the experience. Here’s a guide on how to mute and unmute players in MW3 Beta.

The second phase of Modern Warfare 3 Beta is in full motion for players across every platform. While all the new additions and weapons may feel like a welcoming change, noisy teammates may ruin the experience of the game altogether.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, like previous titles, you can mute players from whom you would want nothing but complete silence. So, here’s a handy guide on how you can both mute and unmute them in MW3 beta.

Article continues after ad

Activision Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10.

How to mute players in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

To mute players in your lobby in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, simply:

Open the scoreboard. Select the player you’d want to mute using your mouse or controller. Press the ‘Toggle Mute’ option, which should be the ‘X’ or ‘A’ button on your controller, and Right-Click on PC.

That’s it, you’ve successfully muted that particular player. You may also select the ‘Mute all players‘ option from the bottom of the scoreboard to mute every single player in your lobby.

Article continues after ad

This option comes in really handy when you simply want to lay back and chill or get rid of toxic teammates in Call of Duty.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to unmute players in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

To unmute a specific player, simply head back to the scoreboard, select the player, and hit the Toggle Mute option again beside their name.

This will unmute the player and you’d be able to hear them again.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about muting and unmuting players in Modern Warfare 3. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3 | Does Modern Warfare 3 beta have split-screen? | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | Can you get a Nuke in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta? | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK