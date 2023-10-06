Modern Warfare 3 players want “horrible” slide cancel delay removed

Modern Warfare 3 made a major change to slide canceling, slowing the mechanic down, and players already want it reverted.

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced slide canceling. The movement mechanic makes it easier for players to move around the map quickly and finesse enemies in gunfights. Modern Warfare 2 controversially removed slide canceling, resulting in community members flaming the decision.

Sledgehammer Games listened to feedback and brought slide canceling back for MW3, but not as fans remember. Originally, slide canceling allowed players to retain their maximum movement speed after sliding. Completing it successfully made it possible to continue sprinting after performing a slide.

In Modern Warfare 3, slide canceling no longer resets a tactical sprint, which creates a slight delay after the slide animation. So, despite players celebrating increased movement speed, some community members already demand a change.

Activision

Modern Warfare 3 players slam slide canceling changes

Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope claimed: “Remove the delay after slide cancelling, it’s really bad.”

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac responded: “This was by far my #1 complaint at COD NEXT. It felt horrible and shouldn’t be “solved” by a perk or gear equipment.”

The Tactical Pads Boots increase slide distance and allow for full ADS while sliding. The perk also increases stance transition and crouched movement speeds. IceManISaac argued that players shouldn’t have to equip this item to make movement function how it should be in the first place.

CharlieIntel claimed: “This delay was not there in the August build we played, and we are unsure if there was an additional gear that made it faster than that’s not in beta.”

The Call of Duty insiders’ claim led community members to conclude that the delay is just a beta bug.

Even if the delay is a nerf, the ability to reset a tactical sprint no longer was always going to slow down slide canceling.

Sledgehammer Games has yet to issue a statement on the slide cancel delay present in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.