How to get unlimited Tactical Sprint in Modern Warfare 3

Per tradition, players find a way to get unlimited Tactical Sprint every year, and MW3 is no different. Here is everything you need to know about the unintended movement mechanic.

Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and overhauled the movement system for Modern Warfare 3. Moving is faster and you can mantle while sprinting. Players can immediately fire after sliding, and the devs increased tactical sprint duration and recharge rates.

On top of that, MW3 also brings back reload and slide canceling. However, slide canceling no longer resets a tactical sprint, which greatly slows the movement mechanic down. And if that wasn’t enough, there is also a delay between the slide cancel and when a player can tactical sprint again.

Community members slammed the design choice, prompting Sledgehammer Games to respond by decreasing the delay during the beta and doubling down on November 17. Even after both changes, there is still a slight delay. But there is a way to infinitely tac-sprint that bypasses slide canceling entirely.

How to get unlimited Tactical Sprint in MW3

CDL pro Shotzzy is known for finding every hidden secret and trick in Call of Duty titles. And the showstopping SMG player discovered an unlimited Tactical Sprint glitch.

SpawnUp posted a clip from Shotzzy’s stream that goes over how to pull off the maneuver.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to complete the process.

Equip a semtex or throwing knife as your tactical equipment item Start Tactical Sprinting Right before the sprint animation ends, pull out the tactical equipment item Cancel the throw with whichever button the action corresponds to in your settings

It’s important to note that Sledgehammer Games may patch this glitch eventually. But as of writing, this is a simple way to pull off an unlimited Tactical Sprint.

