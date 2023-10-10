Modern Warfare 3 devs promise major changes to sliding, visibility, more

Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and announced a list of major changes coming to Modern Warfare 3’s second beta weekend.

Modern Warfare 3 players walked away from the beta’s first beta weekend with mostly positive feedback. Specifically, fans sang praises for a slower time-to-kill speed, classic mini-map, map voting, and improved movement speed. However, the devs didn’t escape unscathed from criticism.

Community members slammed “inconsistent” teammate visibility, “random” spawns, and a “horrible” delay after sliding.

Article continues after ad

Sledgehammer Games heard the complaints loud and clear and responded accordingly.

Activision

Sliding, visibility, and spawn changes coming to Modern Warfare 3

The PlayStation-exclusive portion of the Modern Warfare 3 beta concluded on October 10. Sledgehammer Games thanked players for participating and also announced changes scheduled for the next beta period.

Article continues after ad

“Our team is hard at work on further improvements for Weekend Two and beyond. Later this week, you can expect an update on some of the top concerns we’ve observed, including, but not limited to… Operator Visibility, Slide Timing, Spawn Selection.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The devs clarified that Weekend 2 will only see minor changes to spawns, with more coming at launch.

Sledgehammer Games wouldn’t go into detail on the specific nature of changes, but players made it crystal clear what specifically they want changed.

In the case of teammate visibility, players had difficulties differentiating between friend and foe. ModernWarzone urged the devs to bring back an outline around the enemies, which made it easier to see in a previous build.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for spawns, several current and former COD pros complained that the spawns felt too random and lacked consistency. Finally, Modern Warfare 3 brings back slide canceling, but not how fans remember. The animation no longer allows operators to reset their tactical sprint, causing a delay after sliding. Players demanded a removal of the delay, as it felt clunky and unnatural.

It remains to be seen what exactly Sledgehammer Games intends to change. But we will provide an update when the second Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend kicks off on October 12.