Modern Warfare 3 brings back slide cancelling, but not as fans remember

Slide canceling is finally back in Call of Duty, but Modern Warfare 3’s implementation of the mechanic won’t be the same as players from MW 2019 remember.

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced slide canceling, which is a movement mechanic that makes it easier for players to move around the map quickly and finesse enemies in gunfights. Modern Warfare 2 controversially removed slide canceling, and community members flamed the decision.

In a poll that was held in July, Over 45,000 people voted, and 64% of voters claimed they are unhappy over the decision to remove slide canceling. In response, Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and announced a major overhaul of the movement system.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To improve responsiveness in MW3, players can fire during and immediately after a slide and cancel the animation. Despite that, slide canceling won’t look exactly the same.

Slide canceling changed in Modern Warfare 3

In the Modern Warfare 3 reveal blog post, Activision confirmed: “You can cancel slide animations.” However, the devs specifically stated that slide canceling does not reset a tactical sprint.

Additionally, Sledgehammer Games announced: “An equippable Perk enables ADS precision. Additional tuning includes increased control over slide direction & the option to cancel the animation to get back onto your feet.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if players must equip this Perk to access slide canceling, but it’s evident that the feature won’t be a one-for-one replica of its original form.

Article continues after ad

Originally, slide canceling allowed players to retain their maximum movement speed after sliding. Completing it successfully made it possible to continue sprinting after performing a slide.

Without having a hands-on experience with the gameplay, it’s impossible to tell for sure. But not being able to reset a tactical sprint after slide canceling will surely slow the movement mechanic down.

Article continues after ad

Before community members panic too much, all will become clearer when players can get their hands on the game during its Open Beta. If you want access to that Beta, check out our Modern Warfare 3 pre-order guide.