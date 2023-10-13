Modern Warfare 3 beta patch adds SnD, camera movement change & more

Sledgehammer Games dropped a minor update that adds SnD to the Modern Warfare 3 beta and creates more freedom for players while sliding.

Slide canceling is currently at the heart of Modern Warfare 3 beta discussions. Sledgehammer Games brought the fan-favorite movement mechanic back, but removed the ability to reset a tactical sprint after performing the cancel. As a result, there is a delay in between sliding and sprinting again. Community members called for the “horrible” delay to be removed entirely.

Instead, the MW3 devs returned with a compromise and decreased the sliding delay down to 200ms. The effort to increase mobility only frustrated the player base more. Community members once again flooded the comment section to remove the delay completely.

As players wait with bated breath to see what the devs ultimately decide to do for the game’s final build, Sledgehammer Games unveiled a slide change that received overwhelming applause for a nice change of pace.

Modern Warfare 3 camera movement change explained

On October 13, the MW3 devs added SnD, a new Ground War map, made changes to Cutthroat, and increased camera movement while sliding.

Sledgehammer Games explained: “Players may be familiar with today’s change to camera movement. With this update, players will see greater freedom of movement while sliding on sloped surfaces. No more ‘camera lock.'”

This means that when players are sliding down a hill or any sloped surface, they will be able to move the camera as they please instead of it being locked.

The increased freedom should make it easier to get ready to fire at an enemy after sliding.

Community members praised the devs for their quick response time.

ModernWarzone responded: “Massive W, this was frustrating the hell out of me last night.”

Fellow Warzone content creator IceManIsaac added: “We’re in for a good year, boys! These changes are coming through FAST!”

Sledgehammer Games also made sure to shout out Raven Software for its efforts in helping roll out quality-of-life updates.

For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.