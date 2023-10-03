Modern Warfare 3 fans split over “weird” slide cancel & ADS speeds

The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal trailer provided a first glimpse at the game’s movement. And one small clip of slide canceling was enough to send the community into a frenzy.

Sledgehammer Games has built up excitement for Modern Warfare 3 by delivering community-driven changes. First, MW3 makes a bold departure with its time-to-kill speed by increasing base health in multiplayer to 150. The upcoming series entry also marks the return of map voting and the classic minimap with red dots.

And last but certainly not least, slide canceling is back. Fans became slightly skeptical when they learned that slide canceling does not reset a tactical sprint like seen in previous titles. The MW3 devs stepped in and reassured fans by boldly claiming: “Movement feels even better than it looks.”

After fans got their first look at that movement in action, some community members started to question if that claim would hold true.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal trailer divides players

On October 3, Sledgehammer Games released the multiplayer reveal trailer. Most of the footage was cinematic and didn’t show off gameplay. However, one of the few gameplay clips showed off slide canceling and ADS speed.

ModernWarzone posted the short clip, and it sparked a heated debate in the comment section over whether or not sliding and aiming is fast enough.

One fan asked: Why does the movement look so off and weird?”

A second user added: “I wish it were a little smoother.”

Other COD community members did their best to clear up any confusion around the perceived slower movement speed. JGOD responded to a fan criticizing the movement speed by explaining that the trailer was most likely shown at a higher FOV, which wouldn’t accurately represent the actual movement speed.

And TheGhostOfHope argued: “That’s a battle rifle with some attachments like a suppressor and foregrip, by the way, for anybody thinking this ADS is still slow.”

Everyone will get a definitive answer when the Modern Warfare 3 beta begins on October 6.