How to slide cancel in XDefiant

Like several other online shooters, XDefiant features a slide cancel move that lets players gain extra momentum. Here’s how it works.

The slide canceling maneuver offers a great movement advantage to players who can nail it just right. Initiating the move in XDefiant involves a rapid combination of inputs that halt the slide animation shortly after a player launches into it.

If successful, the cancel tactic culminates in smoother motions, making it difficult for enemy players to track their targets.

Given how popular the maneuver is in games like Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, it’s no surprise that Ubisoft’s arena shooter boasts a similar feature. Here’s a breakdown of how to slide cancel.

How does slide canceling work in XDefiant?

To successfully initiate a slide cancel, players must slide during a sprint, then press the jump button. Hitting jump cancels out XDefiant’s slide animation, launching the player character midair with a minor speed boost.

Performing the move on PS5 merely requires players to hit Circle and X. On Xbox platforms, it’s the X and A inputs. And, finally, PC players can initiate slide canceling by pressing Shift and Space Bar.

There’s no limit to how often players can slide cancel, either. So those who want to bounce around the arena with quick bursts of speed should have no problem pulling this off.

Timing is everything, though, meaning that nailing repeated slide cancels back to back may require a bit of practice.

That’s all there is to know about slide cancels in XDefiant. For more on the game, check out the following guides:

