Modern Warfare 3 movement changes explained: Slide & reload cancel, tac-stance, more

Sledgehammer Games announced a major movement system overhaul for Modern Warfare 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the new and returning features.

Modern Warfare 3 marks a return to classic COD in more ways than one. After weeks of speculation, we officially know that 150 base health, map voting, and red dots on the mini-map are all returning. And for the cherry on top, MW3 remasters all 16 MW2 (2009) multiplayer maps at launch.

However, at the top of some MW3 wishlists, players wanted information on the game’s movement system. Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and spilled the beans on what players have been waiting for.

Activision

All Modern Warfare 3 movement changes

Activision outlined all of the new movement changes in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal blog post.

You can cancel Slide animations (i.e., “slide cancel”), but Slide Cancelling does not reset Tactical Sprint.

You can cancel partial Reloads during an animation (i.e., “reload cancel”) to immediately return fire.

Mantling is faster, and you can Mantle while Sprinting.

You can fire during and immediately after Sliding.

Tactical Sprint durations are increased (the exact duration depends on the weapon being used).

Tactical Sprint recharges while Sprinting.

Tac-stance

Tac-stance is a new Modern Warfare 3 movement mechanic that Activision described as a “perfect middle ground between hip-fire and aiming down sights.”

Here is everything you need to know about how it works in-game.

The operator unshoulders the weapon and holds it in a canted firing position.

You can toggle in and out of Tac-Stance dynamically while aiming down sights.

Tac-Stance trades precise accuracy for improved mobility and handling.

Some spread to your firing will occur, best described as a middle ground between full ADS and hipfire.

It is designed to be used in aggressive, close-quarter combat situations.

By default, you fire in Tac-Stance while Sliding.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming movement changes. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.