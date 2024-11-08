Modern Warfare 3 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Modern Warfare 3 is Infinity Ward’s latest entry into the legendary Call of Duty franchise, and we have all the guides, tips, and tricks to help you make the most of your time in MW3, across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign.

Modern Warfare might just be CoD’s most iconic franchise, with our expert Ryan Lemay praising the multiplayer despite a lackluster campaign, scoring 3/5 in our review. Joining those classic Call of Duty modes is Zombies, making its first appearance in an Infinity Ward game thanks to some help from Treyarch.

No matter which mode you prefer, we’ve got a list of the best weapons, great tips and tricks, and settings that could improve your game’s performance across the board, so check out the full directory.

Activision

Multiplayer

Weapons and loadouts

In Modern Warfare 3, selecting the right weapon and loadout can be the difference between victory and defeat. Whether you’re a run-and-gun player or prefer to hold back and pick off enemies from a distance, MW3 has something for everyone. That’s why we’ve got a full arsenal of guides to break down all the best weapons and classes.

Settings & General

Zombies

For fans of Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, there’s a wealth of resources to help you dive deeper into the mode as you fight off hordes of the undead. Whether you’re looking for tips on surviving the waves, uncovering easter eggs, or unlocking special weapons, the following links provide essential guides to elevate your gameplay.

Campaign

If you’re looking to dive deeper into Modern Warfare 3’s campaign mode, this list of links offers valuable resources to enhance your experience.

Our team of MW3 experts

Our group of Call of Duty experts has been writing about Call of Duty for over a decade, covering all three modes in the game:

For more, check out our MW3 news page, or follow Charlie Intel on X/Twitter for the latest CoD news.