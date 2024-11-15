How to level up fast in Warzone: Player & weapon XP

With the return of the classic Prestige system in Black Ops 6, as well as a generally slower progression system in comparison to recent Call of Duty titles, leveling up in Warzone can have its struggles. Here’s how we suggest ranking up quickly in the battle royale title.

Between having to rank up both your player level and weapons to unlock different guns, attachments, and more, the grind can be tedious when there’s a meta weapon that you don’t have ready to dominate the battlefield with.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there are some simple methods to really help shift those levels out quickly, across all modes. We recommend using the following methods to maximize your efficiency.

Use Double XP tokens

Yes, it seems obvious, but it’s easy to forget to activate your Double XP tokens sometimes when you’re in the swing of things.

Remember before each match to check that you’ve used a token and got one active, be it for player, weapon, or Battle Pass XP. This will make all of the below tips even more useful.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision Don’t forget to activate your 2XP tokens!

Complete Contracts

A relatively simple one, but completing contracts makes it way easier to level up. This is much easier if you pick up Intel, Scavenger, or when Rebirth Island comes back, the Spy Drones contracts, rather than Most Wanted or Bounty.

If you’re struggling to complete these in regular battle royale, you might want to drop into Plunder matches which are a little less intense and give you more freedom to complete your contracts.

Which brings us onto our next point…

Article continues after ad

Play Plunder

Playing Plunder is the number one best way to grind out levels in Warzone. Due to the instant respawns you can simply drop in and gun down opponents. Grab a contract, pull out the weapon you want to level up, and work on it while picking off enemy players.

You should be able to rack up over 20 kills per game in Plunder with relative ease – especially if you keep an eye on where large groups are landing and just follow them there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Complete Challenges

Activision Completing challenges is always easy XP.

It sounds simple, but one thing many players forget to do is check out the Warzone challenges and see what they should complete to earn extra XP.

For example, completing all Basic Training challenges will earn you 10,000 XP and a ‘Basic Training Master’ Calling Card – on top of all of the XP for doing said challenges.

While a lot of this you will do naturally as you play the game, there will be certain challenges that you don’t just pick up.

Article continues after ad

For example, the ‘High Visibility’ challenge in the Warzone Tactician challenges, requires you to mark enemies with Snapshot Grenades or Prox Alarms. While you might not usually use either Tactical Equipment, this is a relatively simple challenge that shouldn’t take too long – you just have to add them to your loadouts and start using them.

Alternatively, if you own the full game of Black Ops 6, you should check out how to maximize your leveling potential in multiplayer and Zombies, which can be more fruitful than Warzone at times.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With all of the above, you should be putting yourself in the best position to get your player and weapon levels to max sooner rather than later. Whether you then choose to Prestige and do the same again, though, is entirely up to you.