Warzone has solved slow XP gain, but that solution comes at a price

Call of Duty revealed that they’re boosting XP gains in Warzone, but only for players who are willing to pay for it.

XP earning in BO6 is a controversial topic. Part of the complaints stems from weapon leveling taking longer than previous years. Past games awarded weapon XP for kills and in-game objectives, but this title only rewards eliminations.

There is also extra motivation to progress through levels in BO6 because of the return of the classic Prestige system. You can Prestige up to 10 times, equaling 550 levels and an additional 1,000 levels after.

Double XP weekends and double XP tokens help expedite the progress, but some players believe progression still needs to be faster.

For some, leveling up just got a lot easier, as Call of Duty announced that if you own Black Ops 6, you get 30% more XP in Warzone.

CharlieIntel confirmed that the After Action Report in Warzone shows a message saying, “Purchase Black Ops 6” to activate the XP boost.

Despite the positive news for players who already own BO6, others will notice that leveling up might be slower than they remember. This is because the November 19 update fixed an issue allowing players to earn more XP in battle royale matches than intended.

Coincidentally, the timing of this update pushes players to purchase BO6 if they want to gain XP faster. In saying that, Warzone-only users can use their previously earned double XP tokens from MW2 and MW3.

In the absence of double XP weekends, this should be a good way to progress through the Prestige system and unlock weapon attachments.

Yet for some that don’t enjoy multiplayer, zombies, or CoD campaigns, $69.99 may be too steep of a cost for a 30% XP boost.

However, for more information on purchasing BO6, check out our guide on the differences between every edition.