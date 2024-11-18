Black Ops 6 can easily fix slow XP grind with one simple change

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 actually has the perfect fix for the current XP grind slog in multiplayer, and it’s not a double XP weekend or more tokens.

Whenever a new Call of Duty title releases, fans are quick to hop into multiplayer and start grinding out levels. Whether you want to be the first to prestige or just have the guns you need for Warzone, it takes plenty of time to start rising up the ranks.

This year, with Black Ops 6, fans have constantly complained that the grind is too long. The early double XP weekend helped, as did the integration of holdover tokens from previous games, but just getting up a handful of levels is slow – especially as you get beyond level 30.

Treyarch does have the perfect antidote to fix that, however. And it’s just not constant double XP weekends or even more tokens.

In fact, it would be rewarding playing the objective a bit more.

Whether it is collecting a dog tag in Kill Confirmed, planting at a site in Search and Destroy, or sitting in the hill on Hardpoint, actually buffing the XP gains for playing to the game mode you’re in would help the XP grind a fair bit.

Activision Forcing players to play the hill in Hardpoint with increased XP gain would increase skill levels too.

Reward the focus on playing objectives

It is something players have complained about for years. Those who actually play the objective and lead games for their teams are coming out with the same XP gains as those who use the longer game modes to rack up more kills.

“They should give a lot of additional XP to players who gets the most objective score on each team,” Redditor miketwentyone suggested after a game of Kill Confirmed. “Might tempt people into playing to win as opposed to only playing for camo and kills.”

“Kills are rewarded far too heavily over the objective,” another player chimed in. “Point values needs to be increased,” commented another.

Many players have reported that they’re averaging between 8,000-10,000 XP per game while getting at least 30 kills and significant objective time. That’s without using any double XP tokens.

XP needed for Pestige has actually decreased

What is interesting to note, however, is that while players are complaining about the amount of XP needed to level up, Black Ops 6 has actually reduced that number compared to previous games.

Cast your mind back to Black Ops 4 and you needed a total of 1,457,200 XP to prestige. In Black Ops 6, that number dwindles to around 1.15 million XP. However, that slog period after level 30 will put players off going through prestige more than once.

By increasing the point values for capturing dog tags – say by double – or bomb plants by an extra 100, objectives would become a bigger focal point for players.