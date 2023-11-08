How to get MW3 Burger King skin & rewards

Burger King is back with a new promo offering a skin along with other rewards for you to grab on the go in Modern Warfare 3. Here’s what the rewards are and a guide on how to claim them in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (the new one) is on the verge of its full release. With the campaign already available for players who preordered the game, the hype keeps on increasing with each passing day and popular brands like Burger King are teaming up with Activision Blizzard to celebrate the new CoD.

The new collab that started on November 7 includes a new Operator Skin along with some other rewards that players can claim upon purchasing from Burger King outlets. So, if you’re wondering what the rewards are and how to get them, our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

All Burger King & Hungry Jack’s rewards in MW3

These are all of the rewards you can earn through Burger King and Hungry Jack’s in Modern Warfare 3:

First order

Calling Card

1-hour Double XP Token

Emblem

Second order

Burger Town Operator skin

1-hour Double XP Token

Below we’ve mentioned the steps on how to get them in the game.

How to get MW3 Hungry Jack’s & Burger King rewards

To get the Burger King (or Hungry Jack in some countries) rewards in Modern Warfare 3, you need to place two orders worth at least $15 while using the “CALLOFDUTY” code during checkout.

After placing the orders successfully, you’ll receive a code within 48 hours that you can redeem to claim all the rewards from Call of Duty’s official website. Remember, the Burger Town Operator unlocks only after you make the first $15 purchase.

Here are the steps showing everything you need to do:

Head over to either Burger King or Hungry Jack’s official website, depending upon your region. Place an order worth $15 or more. Use the code “CALLOFDUTY” during checkout. Copy the code you received in an email within 48 hours after placing the order. Head over to Call of Duty’s website to redeem the code.

Now you have to repeat the process to get the second batch of rewards in Modern Warfare 3. One thing to note, this promo is only available in select countries, which we’ve listed below.

All eligible countries for MW3 Burger King rewards

These are all the places from where players can get the new Burger King promo offer:

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Honduras

Martinique

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Spain

Uruguay

Venezuela

If you don’t belong to either of the countries mentioned above, unfortunately, you won’t be able to redeem them. The best-case scenario would be to get in touch with someone you know in case they’re residing in one of these places.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Burger King promo rewards in Modern Warfare 3. While you’re still here, be sure to check our other content and guides about the game below:

