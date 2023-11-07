Burger King gets massive Modern Warfare 3 makeover to celebrate new CoD

Burger King has partnered with Activision Blizzard yet again, this time going all out with Modern Warfare 3 decorations at a restaurant in Puerto Rico.

Activision and Burger King aren’t exactly strangers, having partnered for Diablo 4 promo earlier this year. For a limited time, Burger King Japan sold a Spicy Tomato Double Whopper inspired by Diablo 4 villain Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred.

With Modern Warfare 3 launching in just a few days, it was only a matter of time before the marketing campaign kicked into high gear.

Article continues after ad

And it should come as no surprise that Activision decided to go all out. In fact, fans who frequent a certain restaurant in Puerto Rico should have no problem encountering promo materials bearing Captain Price’s face.

Article continues after ad

Burger King Modern Warfare 3 promo is quite the sight

As spotted by Twitter/X user MarsikBatman, a Burger King restaurant in Puerto Rico is covered in MW3 decorations. The building’s outer walls look painted in the game’s signature red, black, and white color scheme, for one.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Even the Burger King logo has adopted a distinctive black and red palette. And right below the BK sign sits a giant poster of the Modern Warfare 3 cover art.

Photos from inside the establishment additionally reveal tables coated in Call of Duty-inspired tac maps, along with MW3 posters splayed across the walls and windows.

Needless to say, the hype is steadily building for Modern Warfare 3, with or without Burger King’s help. Some fans may be on board more than others, though, specifically since many felt let down by the early access campaign.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, players will be able to draw their own conclusions soon enough. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hits launches digitally and at retail on November 10.