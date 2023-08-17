Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently available to order ahead of time. Here, we’re going to run through the different editions (Standard, Vault Edition), their prices, and how to place your pre-order.

Sledgehammer Games lifted the curtain and gave fans a first look at Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone 2. Shadow Siege challenged squads to complete a series of objectives to unlock the game’s reveal trailer. And as an added bonus, the devs confirmed a few highly requested features alongside the event.

Article continues after ad

We now know that map voting is officially returning in MW3, and zombies is finally back after a year away from the series. After all of the Shadow Siege festivities ended, Activision opened the floodgates and made the game available for purchase.

Article continues after ad

So here is everything you need to know about buying Modern Warfare 3.

Activision

How much is Modern Warfare 3? Pre-order price

There are two editions available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

It costs $70 for the Standard/Cross-Gen Edition of MW2, and the Vault Edition costs $100.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

MW3 is available to purchase on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC. Here are the multiple sites to make a purchase, depending on what platform you own.

MW3 pre-order leaks

Activision has yet to confirm pre-order bonuses officially. However, a leak revealed what each edition of the game comes with. It’s important to take all leaks with a grain of salt.

MW3 Pre-order bonuses

Early access to the Open Beta

Play the Campaign up to a week early

MW3 Vault Edition bonuses

Nemesis Operator Pack: 4 Operator Skins (Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov)

2 Weapon Vaults

BlackCell (1 Season) + bonus tier skips: Includes Battle Pass, 1100 CP, 50 Tier Skips and more

It’s important to note that the Vault Edition comes with 50 Battle Pass Tier Skips, while the standard BlackCell purchase only has 20 by itself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about making a pre-order so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.