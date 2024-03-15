How to get Hunger Pains Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The Hunger Pains operator skin has arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and caused a stir among the playerbase — and not necessarily for the right reasons.

While these kinds of bundles tend to be popular among Call of Duty players, the Hunger Pains skin has drawn some criticism due to how you have to unlock it.

Rather than simply being stuck behind challenges, or a regular store bundle, you actually have to purchase multiple bundles to unlock Hunger Pains.

Here’s what you need to do and how much it will cost you.

Hunger Pains skin unlock requirements

There are two bundles you need to buy to get the Hunger Pains operator skin. This is what they’re called in the store, and what you’ll get from them.

Instant Noods MW3/Warzone bundle

In the Instant Noods bundle you’ll get the following:

“Flavor Blaster” blueprint for the SOA Subverter

“Little Beef Girl” blueprint for the MCW

“Taste Bud Tsunami” large decal

“Quick Meal” weapon sticker

“Snack Time” weapon charm

“Slurp Slurp” emblem

This will set you back 1800 COD Points.

Activision The Instant noods bundle in Modern Warfare 3.

Wagyu MW3/Warzone bundle

In the Wagyu bundle you’ll get the following:

“Karaage” blueprint for the MCW

“Sumibi” blueprint for the Striker

“Yakiniku” large decal

“Wagyu grade” weapon sticker

“Well done, please” weapon charm

1 Hour Double weapon XP token

This will set you back 1600 COD Points.

Activision The Wagyu bundle in Modern Warfare 3.

In total, the two bundles will cost you 3400 COD Points, which you’ll have to purchase 2,400 and 1,100 Points bundles separately for a total of over $25.

After purchasing both, you’ll get the ‘Japanese Food Reward’, which is the Hunger Pains Operator skin.

This isn’t the only cosmetic that’s unlockable through purchasing multiple bundles so it’s not an entirely new Activision tactic to encourage store purchases.

As part of the Dune collaboration in MW3 and Warzone, you can unlock the Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit by purchasing both the Dune Part Two Harkonnen Tracer Pack and Paul Atreides Operator Bundle, which will set you back a whopping 4,800 COD Points.