How to get Godzilla & King Kong Operator skins in Warzone & Vanguard

Three limited-time Godzilla and King Kong-themed bundles are set to launch across Warzone and CoD Vanguard throughout Season 3 and we’ve got the full breakdown of all there is to know.

Cosmetics are always a major focal point with new seasonal updates in CoD and Season 3 is no exception. With the launch of the latest major patch comes all-new bundles highlighting the highly anticipated crossover with Godzilla and Kong.

From exclusive tracer rounds to insane Operator skins, there’s plenty for players to get their hands on this time around.

While it’s still early days yet, here’s a full breakdown of everything we know. From release dates to items in each bundle, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

Contents

Godzilla & King Kong bundle release dates in Warzone & Vanguard

No release dates have yet been confirmed for the upcoming Godzilla and Kong-themed bundles in CoD. Though given what we already know about Season 3 and the upcoming Operation Monarch event, we can make some early guesses.

Warzone Season 3 is set to go live on April 27, with the Operator Monarch event following two weeks later on May 11. Therefore, it’s a safe bet that various bundles launch alongside and throughout the limited-time event.

Read More: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

Be sure to check back over the coming days as we’ll keep you posted here with a full release schedule for all three bundles.

How to get Godzilla & King Kong bundles in Warzone & Vanguard

As soon as the respective Godzilla and King Kong bundles go live across Warzone and Vanguard, players will be able to purchase them through the in-game store.

Advertisement

While it’s currently unclear how expensive these bundles may be, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here as details emerge.

We do have recent crossover bundles featuring Snoop Dogg and Attack on Titan that may serve as a frame of reference, however. Both bundles were priced at 2,400 CoD Points, roughly $20USD. As a result, it’s safe to expect the Godzilla and King Kong bundles will launch at a similar price point.

Purchasing multiple bundles prior to Monday, June 16 also provides some bonus goodies. For those who buy two of the themed bundles, you’ll unlock a special Godzilla vs Kong Weapon Sticker and Player Title. While those who purchase all three bundles unlock a Legendary Apex Phase Rifle SMG Blueprint.

Advertisement

Godzilla & King Kong bundle items

Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle

“Godzilla Ghillie” Legendary Operator skin

“Breath of Godzilla” Assault Rifle Weapon blueprint

“Awakened Alpha” Legendary LMG blueprint

“Gojira Stomp” Finishing Move

“Protector of Earth” Calling Card

Two Sprays

“Godzilla Heat Ray” Animated Emblem

“Big Mistake” MVP Highlight (Vanguard exclusive)

Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle

“Kong” Legendary Operator Skin

“Temple of Kong” Sniper Rifle weapon blueprint

“Skull Island Shaker” SMG weapon blueprint

“Kong’s Scepter” Melee weapon blueprint

“Gravity Inversion” Finishing Move

“Primal Power” Spray

“Jia’s Doll” Weapon Charm

“Kong Roar” Animated Emblem

“Watch Your Back” Highlight Intro (Vanguard exclusive)

Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle