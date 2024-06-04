MW3 & Warzone x Mobile Suit Gundam event: Start date, rewards, more

The long-awaited MW3 and Warzone Mobile Suit Gundam Legends collab event has finally arrived, so here is everything you need to know about it.

MW3 is no stranger to big collabs, from Warhammer 40K to the Godzilla x Kong and Dune skin bundles, there’s always a whole new crossover every season for fans.

Season 4 is no different, bringing with it Mobile Suit Gundam Legends collab, including a plethora of skins and a full-fledged event to boot. So here is everything you need to know about the crossover.

The MW3 & Warzone x Mobile Suit Gundam event starts on June 5, 2024.

This is according to the Events tab in the game, however, the devs have yet to confirm when the event will end. Going off previous events, it’s likely to run for a week or two.

MW3 & Warzone x Mobile Suit Gundam event: Challenges and rewards

As explained by the devs in their Season 4 blog, the Mobile Suit Gundam event’s challenges are all about gaining XP and earning free rewards while doing so.

Although the specific amount of XP needed to get the upcoming rewards has yet to be revealed, there will be a counter with milestones in your Events tab that will tell you how much XP is needed when the event kicks off.

Additionally, you’ll be able to earn a bonus of 1,000 XP after every match if you have the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II, or XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skins equipped. It should be noted these are paid skins.

As for what rewards you can get, this is still under lock and key by the devs, but based on other events, there’s a good chance a camo or blueprint will be the final reward, with other cosmetics like Double XP Tokens, weapon stickers, and charms as other rewards. We will update you here when we know more.

MW3 & Warzone x Mobile Suit Gundam event: Skin bundles

Being a collab with Mobile Suit Gundam, there will be multiple Mobile Suit Operator skins for players to buy.

In total, there are three different bundles, the MS-06S Zaku II, XVX-016 Gundam Aerial, and the RX-78-2 Gundam.

Each of the bundles will cost you 2400 COD Points (roughly $19.99). Each of the bundles also comes with a plethora of other cosmetics, such as blueprints, weapon charms and stickers, emblems, and finishing moves. You can check out the bundles here.