How to get Warhammer 40K skins in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

More huge collaborations are coming in Call of Duty over the coming seasons, and that includes a huge selection of Warhammer 40,000 bundles for fans of the popular tabletop game. Here are all the details you need on the Warhammer bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty is no stranger to these collaborations, especially since the launch of Warzone, with bundles featuring the likes of Rambo, Saw, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Messi, and more have been in the store in recent years.

As well as Warhammer 40K bundles there are also Godzilla x Kong and Dune bundles coming after Season 2 Reloaded so there’s plenty to look forward to.

Here’s what’s coming in the Warhammer 40K bundles, plus how and when you can get them.

Warhammer MW3 bundles: Possible release window & price

Right now, there is no set launch date for the Warhammer 40K bundles, though they’re expected to trickle in sometime during Season 2 Reloaded, which launches on March 6.

The three packs will be based around Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, and Astra Militarum skins.

As for price, these bundles usually cost around 2,400 COD Points (equivalent to $19.99), so you can expect them to be around that figure, though we’ll update with confirmation once we know for sure.

What is in Warhammer 40K MW3 bundles?

There are three different sets of Warhammer skins coming to Call of Duty. Here’s what each of them includes:

Space Marines Tracer Pack – 3000 COD Points

Activision The Space Marines Warhammer 40K bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Space Marines Tracer Pack includes two new Operator skins and weapons. Here’s what it comes with:

“Ultramarines Scout” Scorch Operator Skin

“Blood Angels Scout” Scorch Operator Skin

“Power Armor” Killstreak Skin variant

“Baal’s Wrath” Killstreak Skin variant

“Courage and Honour” Sidewinder Battle Rifle Blueprint

“Angel’s Fury” Sidewinder Battle Rifle Blueprint

“The Teeth of Terra” Soulrender Melee Weapon

“The Flesh Tearer” Soulrender Melee Weapon

“Aegis Imperialis” Riot Shield Blueprint

“Contempt” Haymaker Shotgun Blueprint

“Evisceration” Finishing Move

“Ultramarines” and “Blood Angels” Weapon Charms

Sisters of Battle

Activision The Sisters of Battle Warhammer 40K bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Here is everything in the Sisters of Bundle pack:

“Battle Sister” Operator Skin

“Heretic’s Bane” LMG Weapon Blueprint

“Emperor’s Fury” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Imperium Aquila” Weapon Charm

“Valorous Heart” Emblem

“Daughters of the Emperor” Loading Screen

“Adepta Sororitas” Large Decal

“Adeptus Ministorum” Sticker

Astra Militarum

Activision The Astra Militarum Warhammer pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Here’s everything in the Astra Militarum bundle:

“Cadian Kasrkin” Operator Skin

“Munitorum Issue Blade” Melee Weapon Blueprint

“Hammer of the Emperor” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Born Soldier” Marksman Rifle Blueprint

“Tactical Pet: Servo-Skull” Finishing Move

“Astra Militarum” Emblem

“Sacred Rosarius” Weapon Charm

“Warstorm” Loading Screen

“Cadia Stands” Calling Card

“War’s Decree” Large Decal

That’s everything coming in the Warhammer 40K bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Make sure to check back after the Season 2 Reloaded update for more clarity on when the bundles are coming and how much they will cost.