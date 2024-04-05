MW3 players demand return of beloved 2022 Godzilla x Kong event

MW3 fans are disappointed that the map, Mayhem, isn’t returning along with the upcoming collaboration with Godzilla x Kong.

MW3 has another event involving everyone’s favorite Titans, and this isn’t the first time that Godzilla and Kong have come to CoD, but they aren’t coming with everything they had before.

Back in 2022, Vanguard has a collaboration with Godzilla vs. Kong that brought a new game mode, new cosmetics, and a new map, Mayhem, with it.

This map has a special place in people’s hearts, and the MW3 community really wishes it would return with this new event.

Article continues after ad

This can be seen on the MW3 subreddit, where a player makes a post, saying, “Godzilla this, Kong that, it just don’t feel the same without.”

He accompanies this with an image of Mayhem, a small map that took place on a miniature city movie set, much like what was used to film the old Godzilla and Kong movies.

Article continues after ad

The rest of the community seems to agree with the OP, with one user saying: “I liked this map so much.”

Others are even taking the time to give their respect to Vanguard, which wasn’t well-received in the community when it released.

Article continues after ad

One fan says, “Vanguard had nothing but great maps outside of the sub base and Japanese tree map. Fun gameplay and everything. Such an overhated game.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that the MW3 players are expressing their disappointment in how this new Godzilla x Kong event is going to be, but they still have plenty of other remastered maps to enjoy in Season 3.