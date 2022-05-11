Warzone Mobile codenamed ‘Project Aurora’ and it’s in early testing

A Warzone Mobile battle royale game has been rumored for months and finally Call of Duty developers have responded to the speculation, confirming a title called ‘Project Aurora’ is in development.

A handheld version of Warzone has been a mainstay of the CoD rumor mill in 2022, with competitor BR experiences Fortnite and Apex Legends already rivaling CoD Mobile.

Activision has confirmed CoD Mobile to be one of its biggest growth areas in terms of its player base, stating previously that there is almost as many Call of Duty players playing on smartphone as consoles and PC. On March 10, they also stated a Warzone Mobile offering is in the pipeline.

On May 11, they doubled down on the claim with the announcement of ‘Project Aurora’ – a codenamed shooter title members of the community suspect will become a Warzone spinoff.

New CoD Mobile game confirmed amid Warzone Mobile speculation

In an official statement on the Call of Duty website, the Project Aurora team spelled out their mission.

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality Battle Royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” it reads.

With so much speculation surrounding a Warzone mobile battle royale circulating on Reddit and YouTube, the devs clarified that while nothing has been revealed just yet, testing is already underway.

“The game is still in development, and we are in the midst of our first gameplay test in the Project Aurora Closed Alpha. The Closed Alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online.”

While it’s not Warzone Mobile by name, members of the CoD community may see this as the first step towards having it confirmed for smartphone – particularly due to the reference to Reddit/YouTube speculation in the statement.

Project Aurora does not have a release date at the time of writing and has entered a period of Closed Alpha testing, as of May 11.

Can you sign up for Call of Duty Project Aurora Alpha?

For those wondering about the possibility of Alpha signups, the devs poured cold water on the idea.

They said: “No, the Closed Alpha is available only to a limited number of participants via direct invitation. However, we’ll be opening things up and adding more players throughout the Closed Alpha phase and beyond as we achieve development milestones. Keep an eye out for news on this through these posts or through future communications on the official announcement of the game.”