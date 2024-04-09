MW3 players livid over “ridiculous” Godzilla x Kong cosmetic

The new B.E.A.S.T. Glove for the Godzilla x Kong collaboration in MW3 is being put on blast by the players for its high price point and little reward.

MW3 fans are beside themselves as they’ve finally gotten their hands on the B.E.A.S.T. Glove, and they’re not happy with how much they have to pay with how little the cosmetic does.

To get the glove, players have to purchase four specific bundles, each costing $20, meaning they have to pay $80 for the full reward.

However, the community is not happy about this as they don’t feel like the price point is worth it for what it does.

One MW3 fan took to the game’s subreddit to explain that they purchased everything needed for the glove to see what it actually does.

Unfortunately, their results were not great: “If you were interested in the melee blueprint, save your money, it is not worth $80.”

The responses show that many are not very thrilled about this, calling the entire situation “f***ing insane.”

One user says, “Even if it did have a cool rag doll effect, I’m still not dropping 80 dollars for it lol. It’s bad enough I spent $70 for the game itself.”

Another player points out that the entire advertising around the glove was flawed, making it seem like it would be a reward, rather than a completion reward for purchasing the other bundles.

Others are just lamenting what this means for the future of the CoD series, claiming that these bundles prove they’re “never getting a decent CoD again.”

Overall, the response to MW3’s Godzilla x Kong event has been lukewarm, and this new cosmetic doesn’t seem to be swaying anyone’s opinion.