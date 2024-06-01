How to get Mobile Suit Gundam skins in MW3 & Warzone

Aside from the reveal of new maps and modes, MW3’s Season 4 caught the community by surprise with the reveal of a Mobile Suit Gundam crossover.

Similar to the trend set with the Warhammer 40K crossover during Season 2 Reloaded, players can nab three bundles full of goodies headlined by the iconic giant mecha suits for use in MW3 and Warzone.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Mobile Suit Gundam bundles.

Mobile Suit Gundam MW3 bundles: Release window & price

The Mobile Suit Gundam bundles are set to release throughout Season 4. The first bundle, “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II,” released June 1, so expect the other two not to be that far behind in release.

As for pricing, if they follow the Zaku II bundle, expect the bundles to run you around 2400 COD Points (equivalent to $19.99). We’ll keep you updated as the remaining bundles are released.

All Mobile Suit Gundam MW3 bundles

Three different Mobile Suit Gundam bundles are coming to Call of Duty. Here’s what each bundle includes, which will get updated as the bundles arrive:

Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II – 2400 COD Points

Activision

“MS-06S Zaku II” Swagger Skin

“Zaku Machine Gun” AMR9 SMG weapon blueprint with Zaku Tracers

“Warship Destroyer” Longbow sniper rifle weapon blueprint with Zaku Tracers

“Heat Hawk” Pickaxe melee weapon with Zaku Tracers

“Searing Slash” Finishing Move

“Char’s Laugh” Calling Card

“Char Aznable” Emblem

“Char’s Kick” Loading Screen

“I Came Here to Laugh at You” Weapon Sticker

“Heat Hawk” Weapon Charm

“Zaku Head (Red Comet)” Weapon Charm

“Char’s Emblem” Large Decal

“This is No Zaku” Weapon Sticker

“Zeon on Duty” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial

Activision

“XVX-016 Gundam Aerial” Operator Skin

Three Weapon Blueprints (two with “Aerial Tracers” and “Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment” Death Effects)

Calling Card

Emblem

Three Weapon Charms

Two Large Decals

Three Weapon Stickers

Three Loading Screens

Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam

Activision

“RX-78-2 Gundam” Operator Skin

Three Weapon Blueprints (two with “Gundam Tracers” and “Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment” Death Effects)

Calling Card

Emblem

Two Loading Screens

Two Weapon Stickers

Two Weapon Charms

Large Decal

“Newtype Finisher” Finishing Move

We’ll keep you updated as the skins are released with what content they receive. For now, be sure to check everything added in Season 4, the Season’s patch notes, or how to earn the Molten Obsidian animated Mastery Camo.