MW3 players fear Godzilla x Kong cosmetic opens door for pay-to-win weapons

The MW3 community fears that the new B.E.A.S.T. Glove cosmetic from the Godzilla x Kong collaboration is a sign of pay-to-win coming to the game in the future.

As part of the game’s event with Godzilla x Kong, MW3 has released a new B.E.A.S.T. Glove melee variant that players can unlock through purchasing four other bundles for a total of $80.

This has players worried as locking a unique weapon like the glove behind a paywall could be testing the waters for what can be released for purchasing.

Fans fear that Sledgehammer could be trying to move back to their monetization model from Advanced Warfare, which included plenty of pay-to-win weapons that could only be unlocked using real money.

These fears can be seen on the MW3 subreddit, where a player posted about the glove, criticizing its $80 price point.

The rest of the community is rolling their eyes as well, with one user commenting: “I suppose their monetization team has found that there’s enough whales in call of duty who will buy every IP bundle possible.”

Another person jokes, “When microtransactions go MACRO.”

Others are pointing out that the total price needed to get the B.E.A.S.T. Glove is more than it costs for the game itself, or the upcoming CoD game that releases in a few months.

However, it the concern goes beyond just the amount they have to pay; many players are worried about what this means for future content and the game becoming pay-to-win.

“… It starts like this then they start adding little benefits like maybe the melee weapon is faster or something, I have no doubt if Activision could they would go right back to how AW was and do pay-to-win bundles in a heart beat.”

This references how in Advanced Warfare, weapons such as the Sobsidian Steel BAL-27, Silver Bullet MORS, and more fan-favorite weapons could be found in paid lootboxes.

Some MW3 fans fear the game is heading the wrong direction when it comes to cosmetics and microtransactions.

