All weapon buffs & nerfs in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Season 3 Reloaded is here, introducing changes to MW3 and Warzone’s vast arsenal. Here are the full details on buffs and nerfs courtesy of the midseason patch.

Season 3 Reloaded introduces plenty of new content across MW3 and Warzone. Along with the launch of the midseason update, a huge patch has deployed with a wide range of notable weapon balance changes.

These changes will affect the meta greatly across both multiplayer and battle royale. It’s important to know all about them to avoid your loadouts becoming dated and irrelevant.

Courtesy of the official patch notes, here’s every weapon buff and nerf across Warzone and MW3.

All Modern Warfare 3 weapon changes in Season 3 Reloaded

Assault Rifles

BP50 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 3deg/s (+25%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 6.7deg/s to 7.2deg/s (+7%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 4.7deg/s to 5.2deg/s (+11%).

SVA 545 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.3deg/s (+27%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.3deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+7%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+9%).

RAM-7 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3deg/s (+15%).

MTZ-556 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.1deg/s (+19%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7deg/s to 7.4deg/s (+6%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.4deg/s (+2%).

Holger 556 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.4deg/s (+31%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 7.5deg/s to 7.8deg/s (+4%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+5%).

MCW Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.6deg/s to 3.2deg/s (+23%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 5.3deg/s to 5.6deg/s (+6%).

DG-56 Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 2.8deg/s (+17%). Increased moving hipfire spread maximum from 3.3deg/s to 5deg/s (+52%). Added medium damage range, 29 damage to 38.1m. Decreased minimum damage from 29 to 25 (-14%).

FR 5.56 Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 216ms (-6%). Decreased aim down sight time from 260ms to 250ms (-4%). Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.7m/s to 2.9m/s (+7%). Increased bullet velocity from 680m/s to 720m/s (+6%). 600mm FR Longbore Barrel Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%. Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit. 435mm FR 435 Barrel Removed movement speed penalties. Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits. Increased recoil control benefit by 5%. Added firing aim stability benefit. Removed bullet velocity benefit. Removed damage range penalty. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%. Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. 395 FR Minibore Barrel Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. FR Sprinter Stock Removed tactical sprint speed benefit. Added aim down sight speed benefit. Decreased aiming idle sway penalty. Added flinch resistance benefit. Recon Stock Pad Removed crouch movement speed benefit. Added movement speed benefit. Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aim down sight speed benefit. FR Anchor Comb Removed tactical sprint speed penalty. Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%. Added aiming idle sway benefit. FR TON-618 Comb Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%. Removed aiming idle sway benefit. Added firing aim stability benefit. FR Giga Comb Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty. Added flinch resistance penalty. RMT Rear Grip Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. 45 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%. 60 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 30.5m (+58%). Increased near-medium damage range from 37.1m to 43.2m (+16%). Increased medium damage range from 48m to 55.9m (+16%).

M13C (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 17.8m to 25.4m (+43%). Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased near-medium damage range from 33.5m to 39.4m (+17%). Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.88x to 1x (+14%).



Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter Added near-medium damage range, 33 damage to 38.1m. Decreased minimum damage from 33 to 26 (-21%).

MTZ-762 Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 260ms (-7%). JAK Thunder LMG Kit Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.

FTAC Recon (MWII) Fire Type: Semi-Auto Increased minimum damage from 45 to 50 (+11%). Fire Type: Full-Auto Increased upper torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

SO-14 (MWII) Fire Type: Semi-Auto Increased maximum damage from 46 to 50 (+9%). Increased near-medium damage from 35 to 46 (+31%). Increased medium damage from 32 to 40 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%). Fire Type: Full-Auto Decreased sprint to fire time from 307ms to 261ms (-15%). Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 270ms (-7%). Decreased torso, arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 0.74x (-8%).



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Increased horizontal recoil from 16.9deg/s to 17.6deg/s (+4%). Increased vertical recoil from 42.9deg/s to 44.4deg/s (+3%). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 11.2m (-12%).

AMR9 Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Increased medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 21 to 22 (+5%). Increased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

HRM-9 Increased medium damage range from 30.5m to 33m (+8%).

WSP-9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 66ms (-40%).

WSP Swarm Decreased maximum damage range from 6.9m to 5.6m (-19%).



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Removed aim down sight spread. Decreased hipfire spread penalty from 100% to 30%. Muzzle Attachments can now be equipped.

Riveter Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%. . 410 Gauge Ball Ammunition Increased aim down sight spread by 10%. Increased maximum damage from 33 to 37 (+12%). Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased medium damage from 21 to 27 (+29%). Increased minimum damage from 19 to 25 (+32%).



Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW Decreased horizontal recoil from 7.28deg/s to 6.35deg/s (-13%). Decreased vertical recoil from 52.65deg/s to 47.89deg/s (-9%). Increased minimum damage from 33 to 35 (+6%). Increased torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

TAQ Eradicator Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 210ms (-17%). Decreased aim down sight time from 340ms to 330ms (-3%).

Holger 26 Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%).



Sniper Rifles

MORS Increased aim down sight time from 560ms to 580ms (+4%). Decreased lower leg and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.95x (-5%). HVP Anti-Materiel Slug Ammunition Increased bullet velocity penalty from 15% to 20%.



Handguns

COR-45 Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).

Renetti Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%).

TYR Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

WSP Stinger Increased movement speed from 5.7m/s to 5.9m/s (+4%).

P890 (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.3m/s (+2%).

.50 GS (MWII) Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).

X12 (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.2m/s to 5.4m/s (+4%). Increased sprint speed from 6m/s to 6.1m/s (+2%).

Basilisk (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

FTAC Siege (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.1m/s to 5.3m/s (+4%).

GS Magna (MWII) Increased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.8m/s (+2%).

9mm Daemon (MWII) Increased movement speed from 5.3m/s to 5.5m/s (+4%). Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip Removed 10% movement speed penalty. Decreased hipfire spread minimum from 2.4deg/s to 1.7deg/s (-29%). Decreased hipfire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5deg/s (-9%). Removed 26% damage penalty. Increased lower torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.3 (+18%).



Melee

Gladiator Decreased standing lunge distance to 1.3m, matching that of the Combat Knife.



All Warzone weapon changes in Season 3 Reloaded

Assault Rifles

BP50 Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.4deg/s. Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.2deg/s, up from 6.7deg/s. Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.2deg/s, up from 4.7deg/s.

SVA 545 Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s. Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.3deg/s. Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

RAM-7 Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 32. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 39.37 meters, down from 43.18. Mid Damage Range decreased to 49.53 meters, down from 53.34. Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

MTZ-556 Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.1deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s. Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.4deg/s, up from 7deg/s. Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.4deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

Holger 556 Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.4deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s. Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.5deg/s. Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.5deg/s.

MCW Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23. Min Damage increased to 20, up from 18. Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 26.67. Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.2deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s. Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.6deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

FR 5.56 Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.9m/s, up from 2.7m/s. Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 680m/s. Upper Torso and Upper Arm Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x. 600mm FR Longbore Barrel Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%. Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit. 435mm FR 435 Barrel Removed movement speed penalties. Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits. Increased recoil control benefit by 5%. Added firing aim stability benefit. Removed bullet velocity benefit. Removed damage range penalty. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%. Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. 395 FR Minibore Barrel Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aiming idle sway penalty. FR Sprinter Stock Removed tactical sprint speed benefit. Added aim down sight speed benefit. Decreased aiming idle sway penalty. Added flinch resistance benefit. Recon Stock Pad Removed crouch movement speed benefit. Added movement speed benefit. Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aim down sight speed benefit. FR Anchor Comb Removed tactical sprint speed penalty. Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%. Added aiming idle sway benefit. FR TON-618 Comb Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%. Removed aiming idle sway benefit. Added firing aim stability benefit. FR Giga Comb Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty. Added flinch resistance penalty. RMT Rear Grip Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. 45 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%. 60 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.

M13B (MWII) Max Damage increased to 24, up from 23. Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.5x. Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x. Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.2x, up from 1x.

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 22. Min Damage increased to 22, up from 18.

FR Avancer (MWII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20. Mid Damage increased to 20, up from 17. Min Damage increased to 18, up from 16.



Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 28. Max Damage Range decreased to 20.57 meters, down from 22.86.

MTZ-762 Decreased aim down sight time to 260ms, down from 280ms. JAK Thunder LMG Kit Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.

SO-14 (MWII) Fire Type: Full-Auto Decreased sprint to fire time to 261ms, down from 307ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 270ms, down from 290ms.



Submachine Guns

HRM-9 Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 31. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 28. Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24. Max Damage Range decreased to 10.41 meters, down from 11.3.

RAM-9 Increased horizontal recoil to 17.6deg/s, up from 16.9deg/s.. Increased vertical recoil to 44.4deg/s, up from 42.9deg/s.

Rival 9 Max Damage increased to 26, up from 25. Max Damage Range decreased to 12.19 meters, down from 13.97. Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

WSP-9 Decreased sprint to fire time to 66ms, down from 110ms.

Striker Min Damage increased to 28, up from 23. Mid Damage Range increased to 35.56 meters, up from 30.48.



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Removed aim down sight spread.

Riveter Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%. .410 Gauge Ball Ammunition Increased aim down sight spread by 10%.



Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x. Arms and Hands Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x. Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Bruen MK9 Max Damage decreased to 26, down from 28. Leg Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.05x. Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

TAQ Eradicator Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 252ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 330ms, down from 340ms.



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Decreased bullet velocity to 790m/s, down from 860m/s.

KATT-AMR Decreased bullet velocity to 620m/s, down from 660m/s.

MORS Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 560ms. Decreased bullet velocity to 900m/s, down from 960m/s. HVP Anti-Material Slug Ammunition Increased bullet velocity penalty to 20%, up from 15%.



