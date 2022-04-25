 How to unlock H4 Blixen SMG in Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 - Dexerto
How to unlock H4 Blixen SMG in Vanguard & Warzone Season 3

Published: 25/Apr/2022 22:08

by Alec Mullins
Screenshot of guns in Vanguard and Warzone Season 3
The H4 Blixen will soon be arriving in Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 and we’ve got the details on how to unlock the shiny new SMG. 

Season 3 is on the way and while the Battle Pass will be bringing two brand-new weapons into the fold, there’s another on the way in by itself.

This lone ranger will follow up those other two guns later in the season, but we already know what needs to be done in order to get your hands on it.

How to unlock H4 Blixen in Warzone & Vanguard

Screenshot of new Vanguard weapon
Activision
There are several new weapons arriving in both Warzone and Vanguard this season.

The H4 Blixen won’t be available until after the Season 3 Reloaded update later in the year.

When that time comes players will be able to complete an SMG-specific challenge that will unlock the gun in both games.

Alternatively, there will also be a Bundle containing a Blueprint of the weapon that impatient players can snag to speed things up a bit.

This is the same formula followed by the Welgun and Armaguerra, both of which have ended up being powerful additions to the meta.

It’s too early to say if the Blixen will have the same impact, but there’s no doubt that players will be testing it out quickly to find out.

In the Classified Arms developer update, the gun was noted as sharing “design techniques” with the Sten and PPSh-41, so picking it up for the first time might not be too difficult for veteran SMG players.

