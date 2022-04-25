How to unlock H4 Blixen SMG in Vanguard & Warzone Season 3

The H4 Blixen will soon be arriving in Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 and we’ve got the details on how to unlock the shiny new SMG.

Season 3 is on the way and while the Battle Pass will be bringing two brand-new weapons into the fold, there’s another on the way in by itself.

This lone ranger will follow up those other two guns later in the season, but we already know what needs to be done in order to get your hands on it.

How to unlock H4 Blixen in Warzone & Vanguard

The H4 Blixen won’t be available until after the Season 3 Reloaded update later in the year.

Advertisement

When that time comes players will be able to complete an SMG-specific challenge that will unlock the gun in both games.

Alternatively, there will also be a Bundle containing a Blueprint of the weapon that impatient players can snag to speed things up a bit.

New weapons in Season 3: M1916: Marksman Rifle (Launch)

Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (Launch)

Sledgehammer: Melee (In-Season)

H4 Blixen: SMG (Mid-Season) pic.twitter.com/85lDYXuzS1 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 21, 2022

This is the same formula followed by the Welgun and Armaguerra, both of which have ended up being powerful additions to the meta.

Read More: Warzone guru WhosImmortal proves abandoned Cold War rifle is still overpowered

It’s too early to say if the Blixen will have the same impact, but there’s no doubt that players will be testing it out quickly to find out.

In the Classified Arms developer update, the gun was noted as sharing “design techniques” with the Sten and PPSh-41, so picking it up for the first time might not be too difficult for veteran SMG players.