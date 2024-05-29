All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 4

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 is finally here and there are some pretty big weapon changes that are sure to flip the meta on its head.

Whenever a new seasonal update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone rolls around, fans are quick to check what fresh changes are coming. This time around, the battle royale is getting an increase in player count to 120 and multiplayer is receiving a few new maps.

On top of that, these new updates also bring about new weapons, as well as changes to the current arsenal of guns. These updates also shift the meta in both Warzone and the normal multiplayer mode.

That’ll be the same story in Season 4, as the devs have finally tackled the BP50, DG-58 LSW, and Striker 9 with some changes. So, here’s what you need to know about the new round of weapon changes.

All Warzone & Modern Warfare 3 weapon changes in Season 4

In terms of the big changes, the previously mentioned meta options in the BP50, Striker 9, and DG-58 LSW have all been changed. The BP50 has seen its movement speeds decreased across the board, while the Striker 9 has had its damage ranges and headshot multiplier nerfed.

Additionally, the SVA 545 has also been nerfed as the devs have looked to tweak the Assault Rifle’s mid damage range and headshot multiplier decreased.

On the other side of things, the BAL-27, MCW, and FJX Horus have also seen some interesting buffs. The Horus has undergone some of the biggest changes of the bunch, and should be propelled into the meta moving forward.

Activision The Horus will be a meta option in MW3 and Warzone.

As ever, some of these changes are only going to take hold in Multiplayer, while others are specific to Warzone. This is evidenced by the sweeping changes to SMGs. So, be aware of that when you’re making changes to your loadouts.

The full list of buff and nerfs in the Season 4 weapon changes can be found below.

Warzone & MW3 weapon changes patch notes for Season 4

Warzone weapon changes

ASSAULT RIFLES

BP50

Decreased movement speed to 4.8m/s, down from 5m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.5m/s, down from 5.7m/s.

Decreased tactical sprint speed to 6.8m/s, down from 7m/s.

JAK Revenger Kit Decreased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 5.5m/s. Decreased crouch movement speed to 2.4m/s, down from 2.6m/s. Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 6.2m/s. Decreased tactical sprint speed to 7.1m/s, down from 7.7m/s. Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.1m/s, down from 3.3m/s.



BAL-27

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 49.53 meters, up from 39.37.

Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

HOLGER 556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 45.72.

Leg Modifier increased to 0.95x, up from 0.85x.

SVA 545

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.3x, down from 1.4x.

MCW

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

MTZ-556

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.26.

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.25x, up from 1.2x.

KASTOV 762 (MWII)

Mid Damage Range increased to 57.15 meters, up from 51.81.

Arms and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.96x.

CHIMERA (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.1x.

ISO HEMLOCK (MWII)

Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24.

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 20.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.16x, up from 0.95x.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

AMR9

Max Damage increased to 29, up from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 10.66 meters, down from 17.78.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.

New Damage Range Added Mid Damage set to 25 Mid Damage Range set to 34.29 meters.



FJX HORUS

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Mid Damage increased to 21, up from 19.

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.

Max Damage Range increased to 10.16 meters, up from 7.62.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Decreased recoil gun kick to 35.4deg/s, down from 42.5deg/s.

No Stock Mod Increased ADS movement speed benefit to 12%, up from 9%.

Lopper LX-D Stock Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.



RIVAL-9

Increased bullet velocity to 500m/s, up from 450m/s.

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Increased rate of fire to 882rpm, up from 682rpm.



STRIKER-9

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23.

Max Damage Range decreased to 11.17 meters, down from 12.19.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.25x, down from 1.3x.

WSP-9

Max Damage Range decreased to 15.49 meters, down from 18.03.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 23.36 meters, down from 26.67.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

DG-58 LSW

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Decreased bullet velocity to 780m/s, down from 880m/s.

HOLGER-26

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x.

SNIPER RIFLES

XRK STALKER

Neck Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon changes

Assault Rifles

BP50 Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%). JAK Revenger Kit Decreased movement speed from 5.5m/s to 5.1m/s (-7%). Decreased crouch movement speed from 2.6m/s to 2.4m/s (-8%). Decreased sprint speed from 6.2m/s to 5.8m/s (-6%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7.7m/s to 7.1m/s (-8%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.3m/s to 3.1m/s (-6%). Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 28 (-13%). Decreased near-medium damage from 28 to 25 (-11%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).

MCW Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x.



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Decreased recoil gun kick from 42.5deg/s to 35.4deg/s (-17%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 17.8m (+75%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 25.4m (+25%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x. No Stock Mod Increased ADS movement speed benefit from 9% to 12%. Lopper LX-D Stock Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

RAM-9 Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

AMR9 Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Rival-9 Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable. Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%). JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Increased rate of fire from 682rpm to 882rpm (+29%). Increased maximum damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 24 to 30 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 28 (+27%). Decreased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.5x to 1.1x. Decreased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

HRM-9 Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%). Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%).

Striker 9 Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Striker Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).

WSP-9 Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%). Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%).



Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8 MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Kit Resolved an issue causing recoil overcorrection after firing.



Launchers

RGL-80 Decreased aim down sight time from 310ms to 260ms (-16%). Decreased explosive damage by 80% in Hardcore game modes.

