Warzone Season 4 Reloaded full patch notes: Urzikstan POI changes, Kar98 nerf, more

Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is finally here, bringing some key changes to the Call of Duty battle royale. Here are the biggest changes and the full patch notes.

Each Season of Call of Duty comes with a mid-season Reloaded update, that isn’t quite as drastic as the new seasonal change but still promises to shake things up to keep the game feeling fresh.

While anticipation for Black Ops 6 is rising, Raven Software haven’t stopped putting work in on the current iteration of Warzone, and are making the following changes in the June 26 update.

POI changes

Activision Popov is undergoing some serious changes.

One of the bigger changes coming in this update is to Popov Power Plant, where the DNA bomb has now detonated, “opening new pathways and leaving a toxic chemical agent in its wake.”

The main cooling tower has collapsed and the reactor itself has fully exploded, making traversing these areas in particular pretty different.

The POI will be worth investigating, however, due to “previously-unknown tunnels” that are now accessible.

Kar98 nerf & more weapon balancing

After the Kar98 arrived in Season 4 and dominated the Warzone meta, the marksman rifle has been nerfed, with aim assist changes, a nerf to the gun’s max damage range, and a slight reduction in bullet velocity too.

Besides that, a number of ARs received a buff, including the MCW, Holger 556, and Bal 27. The Striker and Rival 9 SMGs also received slight buffs, among others, with more details below.

Full patch notes

Below are the full patch notes for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded:

Altered Strain The DNA Bomb has detonated at the Popov Power Plant, opening new pathways around the point of interest and covering the vicinity in a toxic chemical agent. Exercise caution, though the risk of exposure to the green sludge content much of the vicinity appears to have lessened. You should now focus on getting in close to explore the outcome of this major attack.



MAPS

» Urzikstan «

Popov Power Meltdown A catastrophic explosion has destroyed a large portion of Popov Power. The gigantic main cooling tower has almost completely collapsed, and the reactor itself has fully ruptured. The devastation extends to a number of surrounding buildings. A new, subterranean network of previously-unknown tunnels has now become accessible.



MODES

Mutation Resurgence This Resurgence variant removes all Tacticals and Lethals from ground loot, allowing you to focus on gathering and enhancing your Operator’s DNA to discover a multitude of mutations! Mutations Bioshield Create a protective bubble that blocks incoming damage but allows you to shoot out from within. Divebomb Rocket into the air, then dive towards a target. On impact any nearby enemies are damaged and tossed back. Mutant Leap Perform a charged jump that covers vast distances. Toxic Stim Cloud Deploy a toxic stim cloud that does damage to enemies and boosts squad mates speed for a short duration. Sludge Sling Toss sludge grenades that explode into a toxic gas cloud on impact. The gas slows and damages enemies over time. Mutant Cloak Turn partially invisible for a short time. You will leave green footprints while cloaked. Mutant Vision See enemies outlined in red through walls for a short duration. Location: Urzikstan Point of Interest – Popov Power Squad Size: Quads



GAMEPLAY

» Urzikstan | All Modes «

Specialist Perk Recently reintroduced to Resurgence, this all-powerful Perk is now available on Urzikstan! Players who find Specialist will immediately receive the benefits of every Warzone Perk simultaneously. Can be acquired via Bunkers.



Redacted Weapons A new set of specially curated weapons are now available on Urzikstan. Head into battle with the upper echelon of weaponry through new [Redacted] Weapons found within Loot Hot Zones and Bunkers. These unique weapons feature 8 attachments, 3 more than the traditional weapon loadout. Can be acquired via Bunkers and other undisclosed locations.



WEAPONS

Reclaimer 18 Shotgun A tactical shotgun that can be fired in both pump-action and semi-auto modes. Pump-action provides superior range while semi-auto increases fire rate. Available via new Battle Pass Sector.

Shotgun

Sledgehammer Melee Smash the competition into the dirt with this sledgehammer melee weapon. Available via Weekly Challenges.

Melee

ASSAULT RIFLES

BAL 27

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

MCW

Min Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

Increased bullet velocity to 750m/s, up from 710m/s.

HOLGER 556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 690m/s.

MTZ 556

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 690m/s.

M16 (MWII)

Jak Patriot AMP Mid Damage Range increased to 53.34 meters, up from 48.26.



BATTLE RIFLES

MTZ 762

Max Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 19.05.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 48.26 meters, up from 40.64.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

FJX HORUS

JAK Scimitar Kit Max Damage Range increased to 15.08 meters, up from 13.71. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 27.22 meters, up from 24. Mid Damage Range increased to 41.91 meters, up from 41.14.



STRIKER

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

RIVAL-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 12.19.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 24.3.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

RAAL MG (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

SAKIN MG 38 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 25, up from 24.

RAPP H (MWII)

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from .95x.

HCR 56 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.2.

MARKSMAN RIFLES

LOCKWOOD MK2 (MWII)

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Increased sprint to fire speed from to 100ms, up from 35ms.



KAR98K

Modified controller aim assist properties to align with the Sniper Rifle class.

Max Damage Range decreased to 55.88 meters, down from 63.5.

Decreased bullet velocity to 620m/s, down from 660m/s.

LOADOUT

» Lethal Equipment «

C4 Decreased max damage to 200, down from 275. Decreased outer damage to 100, down from 137. Decreased max radius to 6.5 meters, down from 7.



» Killstreaks «

Mosquito Drone Damage is no longer dealt to the Killstreak owner near a drone explosion.



BUG FIXES