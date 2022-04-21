When is Warzone’s Godzilla vs Kong event? Operation Monarch start date, trailer & details

Raven Software has revealed two enormous beasts are coming to Warzone’s Caldera map in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded, with Operation Monarch. But, when does the Godzilla vs Kong event start?

First, there were rumblings in the community. Teasers were dripped out with earth-shattering sounds. Then, there were leaked images.

On April 21, Activision’s biggest crossover for Call of Duty’s battle royale title to date was confirmed, and so too was the fate of the game’s popular island, as multiple map changes have been confirmed for Season 3.

King Kong and the mighty Godzilla are coming to Warzone in what’s set up to be a monumental clash between the two. So, if you want to get involved, let’s run through when it starts, the teasers, trailers, and what to expect.

When is Warzone’s Godzilla vs Kong event starting? Operation Monarch start date

Activision has confirmed that the live event between Godzilla vs Kong will start on May 11, 2022, in Warzone.

This will be the first time anything like this has happened in the battle royale title, coming as part of the Operation Monarch update.

Is Operation Monarch coming in Warzone Pacific Season 3 update?

No – the Warzone Pacific Season 3 update goes live on April 27, meaning players will have two weeks to wait until Godzilla and Kong enter the battlefield.

Warzone Operation Monarch trailer

The first trailer for Operation Monarch surfaced on April 21, alongside the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded roadmap.

Warzone Kong vs Godzilla teasers

A number of clues about what the event will bring to Warzone were dripped out during April, as seen below.

Teaser 1 – Classified Arms

Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. pic.twitter.com/1efe4Hm7JF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2022

Teaser 2 – Secret facility

DECLASSIFIED: Newly unearthed footage from secret facility B1108 on Caldera. pic.twitter.com/1ia2F3fhzU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 16, 2022

Teaser 3 – The underground

The island’s surface is no longer safe. When they go high, we go low. pic.twitter.com/2xOvaIDOrD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 18, 2022

Teaser 4 – Caldera map changes

Something big is coming to Caldera… pic.twitter.com/k7ix7u2alv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 19, 2022

Warzone Kong vs Godzilla event: What to expect

While information is limited on Operation Monarch, as part of the Pacific Season 3 Reloaded update, there are some things that seem clear in the teaser trailers.

On May 11, Kong and Godzilla will be stepping onto Caldera, leading to a number of map changes – some of which have already been confirmed.

In addition to that, one teaser showed several classified weapons, hinting that these special arms will be used to defeat the monsters when they arrive. One voice line said: “The fight is beyond the scope of any of our conventional munitions. We must forge something new, and these weapons are our only chance for survival.”

It is possible that a collective effort – using a live event format – that players will need to dive into Warzone, firing at Kong/Godzilla at the same time to take them down.

Once we have more information, we’ll be sure to update this page.