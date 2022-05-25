Throwing Knives receive insane buff in Season 3 Reloaded update

Bringing a knife to a gunfight has never been a good idea, but a buff to the Throwing Knives in the Season 3 Reloaded update patch notes has CoD Warzone players rejoicing.

Until the recent Season 3 Reloaded update, the Throwing Knife was not a one-shot down and always played second fiddle to the more popular Semtex Grenade.

The Throwing Knife has always been a popular Lethal throughout Warzone’s history, but it was difficult to use as anything more than just something to finish off already downed players before the most recent patch.

Fans react positively to the Throwing Knife Warzone buff

The patch notes state that Throwing Knife damage increased by 20%, and hits to the upper torso and head will be a one-shot down.

Advertisement

The developers added in the patch notes that “with health increasing, we have taken the opportunity to adjust the damage on most lethals to keep them in a space where they cannot be ignored.”

Player health was increased from 100 to 150 across all modes in the new patch and can reach 300 if equipped with full armor.

Read More: Full Warzone 2 map leaked with all POIs

Reddit user PRORES422HQ posted an image celebrating the Throwing Knife buff, and the response has been very positive.

One user responded by saying, “This is great. I missed the old days when they were really overpowered.”

Another person added that the throwing knife is “my favorite weapon in all CoDs. I was bummed when they were nerfed so hard in Warzone.”

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone Redeploy system gets major overhaul in Season 3 Reloaded

The Semtex Grenade also received a damage increase by 5% to stay in line with the new health update, so it will be interesting to see which of the two most popular Lethals gets equipped more moving forward.