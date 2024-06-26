Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Kar98k & FJX Horus nerfs, Carrack buffs, more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Reloaded is here, with a new set of patch notes detailing everything added in the mid-season update. Here’s an overview of what’s new or has been changed in MW3 Season 4 Reloaded.

With MW3 Season 4 triggering big changes to the multiplayer meta, there are expectations for Season 4 Reloaded to do the same. Thankfully, fans won’t be disappointed, with both top-tier and overlooked weapons alike receiving numerous balance tweaks.

Additionally, Season 4 Reloaded brings back a fan-favorite shotgun, much like how Season 4 reintroduced the Kar98k. That’s in addition to the new game modes, weapon camos, playlist modifiers, and much more that the update also brings with it.

Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Reloaded, plus a breakdown of everything that’s been added in the mid-season update.

Call of Duty’s most iconic shotgun returns

Activision

First appearing way back in the original Modern Warfare 2, the SPAS-12 is the most iconic shotgun in Call of Duty history. 15 years later, it makes yet another appearance, this time as the Reclaimer 18 in Modern Warfare 3.

The classic shotgun is described as “supporting two firing modes,” with players able to “use pump-action to eliminate enemies from further out,” or switch to semi-auto to “let loose in close quarters,” replicating the real-world gun’s versatility.

New multiplayer map reimagines Summit

Activision

Though not a direct remake, Incline is the new multiplayer added in Season 4 Reloaded that appears to take inspiration from Summit. It has a similar layout and the same snowy exterior, comparable to how 6 Star drew comparisons to Raid.

However, Incline is its own map that challenges players to, “Head into the mountains of Urzikstan on this mid-sized snow map based around a research outpost and transit facility,” and places focus on taking high ground using climbing spots that “offer other ways to get above the enemy.”

MW3 Season 4 Reloaded full patch notes

GLOBAL

Customization

Beam Saber Blueprint for the Soulrender can now perform melee executions from the front, as the base Weapon can.

Attachment Skins will no longer unequip after returning to a Private Match lobby.,

Grand Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems

In Season 4 Reloaded, we’re introducing new Calling Cards and Emblem rewards for players who’ve completed a Grand Mastery grind in Modern Warfare III. Players who’ve reached these accomplishments before this update will be granted their respective items in the coming days.

The Grand Mastery rewards breakdown is as follows…

MWIII Multiplayer Grand Mastery 1x Calling Card (New) 1x Emblem (New) 1x Weapon Charm

MWIII Zombies Grand Mastery 1x Calling Card (New) 1x Emblem (New) 1x Weapon Charm

MWII Zombies Grand Mastery 1x Calling Card (New) 1x Emblem (New) 1x Weapon Charm



MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Victim Calling Card is now displayed on the HUD upon killing an enemy.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue preventing the Scoreboard from scrolling in Free-for-All modes. Addressed various issues allowing incompatible Attachment combinations in the Gunsmith. Weapons converted from burst-fire to full-auto now display an accurate Fire Rate in the Detailed Stats modal. Proper team colors are now shown on the minimap in Gunfight mode. HUD widgets now properly display downed teammates in Cutthroat mode. Calling Cards are now sized appropriately in HUD splash notifications. Fixed Event challenge completion splashes displaying incorrect rewards. Addressed an exploit allowing Gunsmith Attachment limits to be bypassed. Adjusted descriptions and Pros and Cons for various Attachments to more accurately reflect their true statistics.



Progression

Addressed an exploit allowing kills without dying challenges to be completed improperly.

Improved tracking of the Priceless Camo challenge for the RGL-80.

Removed duplicate JAK BFB Muzzle Attachment unlock for the BAS-B.

Removed duplicate Cronen Dark KX30 Muzzle unlocks for the Kastov 762 and Chimera.

Maps

Rundown Improved inconsistent bullet penetration on low-wall surfaces.

Scrapyard Added a mantle prompt to the shipping container near the Loading Zone. Fixed an exploit allowing players to interact with Demolition objectives from an unintended location.

Terminal Fixed an exploit allowing players to interact with Demolition objectives from an unintended location.

Tokyo Removed collision causing low-flying aerial Killstreaks to be destroyed. Improved private match Bot player pathing near vehicles. Fixed multiple areas where enemy nameplates could be seen through walls.



Weapons & Attachments

Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Decreased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 13.7m (-10%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 25.4m to 22.9m (-10%). Decreased medium damage range from 33m to 29.7m (-10%). Decreased far-medium damage range from 40.6m to 36.6m (-10%). JAK Scimitar Kit Increased damage range benefit from 35% to 65%.



Shotguns

KV Broadside JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing Muzzle Attachment to unequip in gameplay.



Marksman Rifles

Kar98k Removed hipfire aim assist properties for controller input devices. Decreased strength of ADS aim assist properties for controller input devices.



Controller aim assist properties of the Kar98k are now aligned with the Sniper Rifle class.

Lockwood Mk2 JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Increased sprint to fire speed from 35ms to 100ms (+186%). Decreased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 3m (-33%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 8.9m to 7.1m (-20%).



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Increased maximum damage from 95 to 128 (+35%). Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%). Increased medium damage from 70 to 90 (+29%). Increased minimum damage from 60 to 70 (+17%). Decreased maximum damage range from 30.7m to 12.7m (-59%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 58.1m to 30.7m (-47%). Decreased medium damage range from 69.6m to 58.1m (-16%). Increased head and neck damage multiplier from 1.7x to 2.2x. Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.



Handguns

COR-45 XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Fixed an exploit allowing the Akimbo Rear Grip to be equipped.



Field Upgrades

A.C.S. Hacked equipment will no longer prompt the player to pick it up.



Killstreaks

Mosquito Drone Damage is no longer dealt to the Killstreak owner near a drone explosion.

Mortar Strike Removed 2s delay before mortar fire begins once the target is marked. Decreased mortar travel time from 4s to 3s (-25%). Decreased delay between mortars from 500-750ms to 250-500ms. Increased number of mortars per wave from 4 to 6. Decreased time between waves from 3.25-4s to 2.25-2.75s.



Given these changes, the time between target acquisition and first mortar impact is halved from 6s to 3s. Although the overall duration of a wave has not changed due to the increase in mortars and decrease in delay, it is now more difficult to outrun a Mortar Strike.

Missile Drone Improved flight paths on several maps to prevent obstructed view of playspace.

Swarm Damage is no longer dealt to the Killstreak owner near a drone explosion.

DNA Bomb Players within vehicles are no longer immune to death.



RANKED PLAY

Unrestricted the MTZ-556 Assault Rifle.

Unrestricted the Holger 556 Assault Rifle.

Thanks to all who participated in the Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation in recent months. Based on the data we previously shared, we’ve made the decision to unrestrict an additional two Assault Rifles for use in Multiplayer Ranked Play. We’ll continue to monitor feedback for further opportunities to increase the variety of Weapon usage in the competitive experience.