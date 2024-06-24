MW3 x Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: New weapons, Unstable Rift, Mutation Resurgence, more

Season 4 Reloaded arrives at the end of June and will introduce new weapons, modes, and maps across MW3, Warzone, and Zombies, including new mutation-themed content.

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 is nearly over, and the midseason update is here to make the final push to Season 5 a bit more eventful.

Season 4 Reloaded will bring two new weapons to both MW3 and Warzone: the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and the Sledgehammer Melee. Additionally, Zombies will get a new wave-based challenge via the Unstable Rift, while MW3’s multiplayer will get a new map and playlist modifiers to spice up the multiplayer formula.

On the Warzone front, a POI update heads to Urzikstan, while Mutation Resurgnece and Buy Back Quads arrive with the Reloaded update.

Season 4 Reloaded commences on June 26 at 9 AM PT for both Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Warzone players. Just download the update patch and join the fun.

New map and new map variant

One new 6v6 core map joins with the update: Incline. Das Gross joins the Vortex Mosh Pit Playlist, as a mutated version of Das Haus. It joins the likes of Airborne, Satan’s Quarry, and Skidgrow among the growing pool of map variations.

New modes

Players can take on the new map and the Das Haus map variant in four new game modes.

Mutation Pits humans against mutants, with an altered ruleset featuring unique mutant abilities and modified Killstreak rules in a Mosh Pit of familiar game modes.

Havoc Eliminate the enemy while experiencing changing gameplay modifiers throughout the match.

Headshots Only Using Team Deathmatch rules, augmented by the fact that only headshots count when eliminating other players; no damage is dealt, and no team score progression is possible unless your cranium-aiming is true. First to 75 wins in this small moshpit mode.

Blueprint Gunfight Use a variety of new Weapon Blueprints to win your Gunfight matches.



“Bit Party” Playlist modifier and G3T_Higher returns

In this modified playlist, killing enemies will inflate your Operator’s head, while dying will reset it. The larger the Operator’s head, the more points you’ll earn in Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and the quicker you’ll capture an objective in Domination.

The Bit Playlist will include a variety of Vortex Variant maps to play on and introduce Bitvela, a retro take on Favela.

G3T_Higher also returns, with a new map, new rewards, and three new weapon camos to earn.

Reclaimer 18 shotgun and Sledgehammer Melee arrive

The mid-season update introduces two new weapons. The Reclaimer 18 shotgun is earned by completing a new sector in the Season 4 Battle Pass, while the Sledgehammer is earned by completing weekly challenges.

The Reclaimer 18 comes with two fire modes: pump-action or semi-auto. It also comes with new in-game camos earned via challenges called “Bugged Out,” “He’s Looking At You,” Azure Refract,” and “Donut Worry.”

Upon earning either or both weapons, they can be used in MW3’s multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Popov Power Plant POI change

Urzikstan’s POI has changed due to a DNA Bomb, opening up new pathways and underground networks to explore. However, the area has brightened up a bit due to a chemical agent.

New Mutation Resurgence and Buy Back Quads LTMs

Mutations Resurgence follows the normal Resurgence rules, however, Tacticals and Lethals have been removed in place of “Mutation Powers.”

There are seven Mutations, which change the way your Operator plays:

Bioshield: Creates a protective bubble that blocks incoming damage but allows you to shoot out from within this sphere.

Creates a protective bubble that blocks incoming damage but allows you to shoot out from within this sphere. Divebomb: Rocket into the air, then dive towards a target. On impact, any nearby enemies are damaged and pushed back.

Rocket into the air, then dive towards a target. On impact, any nearby enemies are damaged and pushed back. Mutant Leap : Perform a charged jump that covers vast distances.

: Perform a charged jump that covers vast distances. Toxic Stim Cloud : Deploy a poisonous cloud that inflicts damage to enemies and boosts your squad mates’ speed for a short duration.

: Deploy a poisonous cloud that inflicts damage to enemies and boosts your squad mates’ speed for a short duration. Sludge Sling: Toss sludge grenades that explode into a toxic gas cloud on impact. The gas slows and damages enemies over time.

Toss sludge grenades that explode into a toxic gas cloud on impact. The gas slows and damages enemies over time. Mutant Cloak: Turn partially invisible for a short time. You leave green footprints while cloaked.

Turn partially invisible for a short time. You leave green footprints while cloaked. Mutant Vision: See enemies outlined in red through walls for a short duration.

“[Redacted]” Weapons

Powerful weapons can be found within Loot Hot Zones and Bunkers, and these weapons feature more than the traditional five attachment setups. This has been a standard on Rebirth Island with the introduction of the Biometric Scanners, but it finally hits the rest of Warzone with this update.

Runaway Train Public Event

This has been a feature since before Season 4 Reloaded, and it will stay throughout the remainder of the season. During the sixth gas circle, this public event may trigger, forcing players to race to capture the train, which will be covered in the safe zone.

Expect plenty of action during this public event.

The Zombies mode will see Unstable Rift join, a new wave-based combat challenge. Several of these will appear during a match, and players must race to enter them before squads do.

Upon entering an Unstable Rift, players will face increasingly challenging waves of enemies until completion or failure. The rewards will be great with maximum rarity loot and Pack-A-Punch weapons dished out.