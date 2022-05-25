Warzone’s Roze operator just got nerfed in Season 3 Reloaded update

Cosmetics don’t often cause controversy in Warzone but the Roze skin created a massive public outcry — and a major nerf is finally on the way in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded.

The Roze operator skin was originally the Tier 100 reward in Modern Warfare’s Season 5 Battle Pass. The all-black outfit made Roze hard to see in darker portions of the Verdansk, and adjustments were made in Warzone Season 3 and Season 4 updates to address the issue.

Caldera’s bright and vibrant map makes it harder to hide in dark areas as Roze. However, in the current gulag visibility is a massive issue.

Rebirth Island lends closer to Verdansk than Caldera, making it hard to see Roze in dark buildings or near windows.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update nerfs Roze skin

A nerf is finally on the way! According to the Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, the Roze skin will have a 70% adjustment to increase the brightness of the operator’s outfit.

In the patch notes, Raven Software said the following:

Rose Skin Adjustment We have made a 70% adjustment to increase the brightness of the infamous Roze outfit. With the recent lighting improvements to Caldera, it once again made her outfit out of balance with the rest of the Operator options available to Players.



The notes said: “Just like our Weapon balance, we are very conscious that our Operator meta plays an equally important role in the second-to-second gameplay health so this change was necessary.”

As you can see in the clip below, the visibility of Roze on Rebirth Island desperately needed to be addressed.



One commenter noted that “this is why I would execute every black Roze skin I would down.” Over 100 people commented on the video and most shared their displeasure with the exploit still being an issue.

The root of the complaints in Rebirth Island may be from the Warzone Season 6 update when a Roze nerf was seemingly undone. Warzone players were left baffled as a prior visibility patch was addressed with the update.

Fortunately for the commenters and the rest of the Warzone community — their prayers have been answered and a long-awaited Roze nerf is here.