How to unlock M1916 Marksman Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 3

The M1916 Marksman Rifle is the latest AR to join Warzone and Vanguard in the Season 3 update. Here’s how you can unlock this deadly AR upon its debut.

The Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 update is just around the corner, which means plenty of new content will be added to both titles. Aside from the colossal Kong vs Godzilla event, players will also be able to get their hands on two new weapons.

This time the developers are adding a new Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle to the ever-growing weapon list. While the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle has received a lot of attention from the game’s community, the M1916 Marksman Rifle also aims to shake up the meta.

The semi-automatic rifle comes packed with great damage and a fairly fast rate of fire, which makes it a great choice for those who enjoy weapons like the Kar98k. So, here’s how you can unlock the M1916 Marksman Rifle in both Warzone and Vanguard.

How to unlock M1916 in Warzone & Vanguard

In order to unlock the M1916 in both Warzone and Vanguard, it’s likely you’ll need to reach either tier 15 or 31 of the Battle Pass.

While the specific tier has yet to be confirmed by the developers, these tiers follow a similar structure to previous BP weapon unlocks.

It’s also important to note that the M1916 can be unlocked for free. This means every player can gain access to this new Marksman Rifle without spending any money on CP. However, if you wish to unlock it early, then you can always purchase a weapon blueprint or tier skips.

Whether the M1916 will topple the Kar98k and take the crown as the best Warzone Sniper remains to be seen, but with its fast rate of fire and decent mid-range damage, it could become a new contender.