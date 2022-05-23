How Warzone’s Champion of Caldera LTM works: New BR mode explained

Warzone Pacific’s third season has been rumbling forward since April 27 and now, it’s time for the mid-season update. As part of Season 3 Reloaded, Solo players are being treated to a new Limited Time Mode called Champions of Caldera that’ll pit them against each other like never before.

Champion of Caldera is just one of a ton of new features coming to Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded.

From a new transit system to a handful of new items, there’s a ton of fresh content to shake things up and this LTM is an excellent way to dive in and get acquainted with Warzone’s new look.

What is Champions of Caldera? Season 3 Reloaded LTM

Champion of Caldera is the ultimate Solo Warzone experience.

This 150-player game mode sets the stage by forcing players to fight while escaping the clutches of a storm that is always closing.

Each person will drop in with their custom loadout, a new Redeploy Extraction Token, and a Gas Mask to help them make it to the end.

How do you win in the Champion of Caldera LTM?

The objective doesn’t change from a normal match in Caldera: you’re still fighting to be the last person standing.

There are a few changes though — like an increased spawn rate for the game’s best weapons, and a few changes to the item pool — so expect to run into more high-powered loadouts and maybe even a few people with Specialist bonuses activated.

However, in order to give everyone a fighting chance at survival, eliminations in this mode will automatically replenish health, ammo, and equipment.

So playing aggressively and staying on the move is the optimal strategy this time around. Coincidentally, Season 3 also brought in a new perk that’s perfect for just such an occasion.

That’s everything there is to know about the Champion of Caldera LTM. For information on Season 3 Reloaded, check out the patch notes here.