How to unlock Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer in Warzone & Vanguard Season 3

There’s already one Sledgehammer in Warzone but the Vanguard developers are adding a new twist on their eponymous weapon in the Season 3 update. Codenamed Junkyard Jet, this beater is a little different from the classic version.

As with every season change of the Vanguard era, both the classic arena shooter and Warzone will be receiving new weapons over the coming months.

While some of them, like the M1916 Marksman Rifle and Nikita NVT Assault Rifle, will be available at launch, there are a few others that will be arriving later in the process.

How to unlock Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer in Warzone & Vanguard

The newest melee weapon won’t be available until the Season 3 Reloaded update later this summer.

While there are not many details available yet, we do know that players can get their hands on the hammer by completing a melee challenge in either game.

This will work similarly to the Welgun and Armaguerra unlocks from seasons past, so anyone who completed those requirements will be familiar with the setup.

If you’d rather not run the challenge gamut there will also be a bundle available in the franchise shop that will grant instant access to the bludgeoning tool.

The Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with in hand-to-hand combat situations 🔨#Vanguard | https://t.co/6OgaOeYKzB pic.twitter.com/TlWLEgZAXu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 21, 2022

Sledgehammer’s Sledgehammer might not bring any fresh gameplay mechanics to the table but it does have a unique look and will likely come with unique animations as well.

It will still be a while before this one lands in-game, but the devs have promised that more details will surface as the day draws closer.