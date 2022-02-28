Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded: Rebirth map changes, new weapons, more

With the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch almost upon us, we’ve got an early look at everything to expect in the next major update. From Rebirth Island changes to the return of Iron Trials, here’s everything we know thus far.

As Warzone Pacific Season 2 rolls on, we’re getting closer to the next big content drop in the form of the Reloaded patch.

While Season 2 provided one of the biggest updates yet with everything from new POIs and equipment to unique vehicles, the Reloaded update still has plenty more on the way.

Although details are scarce for the time being, we do already have a good amount of intel to go off thanks to the full Season 2 roadmap. From a new Rebirth map overhaul to a devastating melee weapon, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Below is a full rundown on everything there is to know about the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch coming soon.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded: Release Date

An exact release date for the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, based on previous trends along with the Season 2 launch date, we can make an educated guess.

Reloaded updates typically drop right in the middle of any given season. As Season 2 went live on February 14, we learned the Battle Pass runs for 72 days in total. This puts our halfway point at March 22.

While it’s yet to be made official, we’re sure to hear from Activision directly in the coming days. We’ll keep you updated right here as a solid release date is locked in.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded: Rebirth Reinforced

Thanks to the full Season 2 roadmap, we already know a great deal about the Season 2 Reloaded update. Headlining the upcoming patch is none other than ‘Rebirth Reinforced.’

“Substantial changes” to the fan-favorite battle royale map are on the way. While exact details remain under wraps, we know to expect a pretty hefty overhaul. In fact, the changes appear to be significant enough that leakers were even led to believe an entirely new map was coming to replace Rebirth.

“Something lurks within Rebirth Island’s shadows,” the developers teased on February 8. Exactly what’s in store remains to be seen, but we’re sure to find out very soon.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded: Rebirth Iron Trials

Alongside the drastic map changes, Rebirth is also serving as host to the return of Iron Trials. This popular playlist came into the spotlight with its emphasis on competitive play.

Featuring a tweaked ruleset, different ground loot, and changes to overall health, many Warzone players enjoyed Iron Trials during its original run for its more tactical approach.

There’s no telling exactly how long Iron Trials will stick around for this time. But it’s safe to expect the playlist will be live when the Season 2 Reloaded patch is released.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded: Ice Axe Melee Weapon

Following on from the KG M40 Assault Rifle and the Whitley LMG at the start of Season 2, we also know that a deadly new Melee Weapon is on the way.

The full roadmap gave us a look at the Ice Axe Melee Weapon set to arrive ‘in-season.’

Therefore, it’s safe to expect this piece of equipment will become a popular pick after the Reloaded patch.