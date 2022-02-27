Warzone glitch could hint that highly requested feature is coming

Warzone players think that an end-of-game glitch that showed a kill cam could mean that this highly requested feature is coming in the near future.

Call of Duty has implemented many of its features from the Multiplayer realm into the battle royale zone. Weaponry, perks, callings cards, and levels are just a few.

But one is still lacking from the game that has been a staple in the FPS franchise for over 10 years.

The final killcam has been iconic in the CoD scene and Warzone still doesn’t have one, but that could be set to change.

Warzone could be getting final killcam

Ever since Warzone’s release, players have been begging Raven Software to add a final killcam to the battle royale. And it could finally be coming.

A Reddit post by ‘KezzaaB’ highlighted a moment at the end of their match where they seemed to have bugged the game into showing it.

As seen in the clip, Kezzaa picked up the game-winning kill which showed the victory message. However, instead of loading into the exfil cutscene, the player got a replay with the word “Final Kill” in the top left.

This has fans convinced that this could be coming to the game in the future. “I hope they do bring it in,” one user wrote. “I would be going for Throwing Knife winning-kills every final circle if this was implemented.”

Other players chimed in, with some even saying that they have wanted this since day one of Warzone. Another person had a better idea in mind to replace the exfil scene. “They should have a whole montage for the winning team,” they said.

While this is seemingly a glitch, players have been campaigning for this feature to come over from Multiplayer, and this could be the first sign of it.