Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Call of Duty’s next installment to the Pacific is coming soon we’ve got a complete rundown on everything in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass. From new Operator Skins and Killstreaks, to a breakdown of all 100 tiers, here’s everything there is to know.

Season 1 of the Pacific is almost in the books and, of course, that means there’s a new Battle Pass full of unique rewards to help in your Season 2 journey.

Over 100 items are available for players to earn in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass. This includes Legendary Weapon Blueprints, Operator skins, and even a new killstreak.

From the total cost to a full breakdown of each and every reward, here’s all there is to know about the Season 2 Battle Pass in Warzone & Vanguard.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: Price & Bundles

The Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass is expected to fall in line with previous ones in terms of both price and bundles.

With the new pass, players will have plenty of free rewards to unlock. You won’t need to purchase the pass to get items, but some of the best ones are only available after buying in. If you’re looking to upgrade to the premium track, two options are available.

For 1,000 CoD Points, the standard version of the Season 2 Battle Pass is available. This unlocks all 100 Tiers as you progress through, handing out over 100 items. Like previous seasons, there will be a more expensive option with the Battle Pass Bundle, which should cost 2,400 CoD Points.

This will immediately skip the first 20 Tiers, unlocking every item along the way. Also, it comes with a bonus Legendary Skin for Wade Jackson.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: New Weapons

Two new weapons will be joining the arsenal in Season 2 and both can be acquired through the battle pass. With a new assault rifle and light machine gun, there two can definitely make an impact on the game.

First, we have the KG M40 Assault Rifle at Tier 15 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. This is described as a mind-to-long engagement monster, it works similarly to the NZ-41 but has a fire rate of 600 RPM.

Next, is the Whitley LMG at Tier 31 of the pass. It’s been a while since a new light machine gun was introduced and with the Bren being so popular in Warzone, this looks to compete with it. With an insane fire rate and bullet capacity, the Whitley has “great potential across Vanguard and Warzone.”

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: New multiplayer Killstreak, Perks, & Lethal Grenade

Starting at Tier 1 players will unlock the Ball Turret Gunner killstreak. This is earned by rallying off 12 kills in a row and can be extremely deadly. It’s described as shooting bullets from its “massive turrets above the map.” It will outline enemies in a red circle and can be used for 30 seconds or until it is shot out of the sky.

Free at Tier 21 players unlock a new useful perk, Mechanic. This makes Field Upgrades charge 20% faster than the normal speed. This can be viable for players that are looking to get Dead Silence, Dead Drop, and others really quick.

This isn’t the only perk that players can get their hands on as Tier 44 introduces Armory. This perk is a counter to Engineer as it makes your stuff immune to the perk and can’t be hijacked or viewed through walls. It also lets you use equipment faster.

Finally, the classic Semtex Grenade is unlocked at Tier 39. The sticky bomb has been a staple in CoD for many years and will now take the battlefield of Vanguard. It can be thrown like other lethal and will kill someone if it directly impacts them.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: New Operator and Skins

Season 2 is bringing a new operator to the game in Anna Drake at Tier 0. She is part of Task Force Yeti and loves to wield the KG M40 whenever she can.

On top of that, the current Operators are set to get a makeover in Warzone and Vanguard Season 2.

Every 10 tiers you will unlock a new Operator Skin as well as a new range of cosmetics. Below are a few standouts in the latest Battle Pass.

Tier 30: Lucas ‘Vagabond’ Skin

Lucas ‘Vagabond’ Skin Tier 40: Halima ‘Tourniquet’ Skin

Halima ‘Tourniquet’ Skin Tier 90: Wade ‘New York Blues’ Skin

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: Tier 100 Rewards

As per usual, the rarest items are saved for the final few Tiers. Like last season, Tiers 95-100 store a number of Legendary items you won’t want to miss. Among the final unlocks is the ‘White Mirage’ Legendary Anna Skin. The new operator is getting an “iced” outlook with an all-white skin.

Next comes the ‘Postmodern’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint. This loadout comes equipped with 10-attachments for the new KG M40 weapon unlocked at Tier 15.

Below is a full breakdown of the final rewards in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 Battle Pass:

Tier 95: ‘Khepri’s Curse’ Light Machine Gun Blueprint

‘Khepri’s Curse’ Light Machine Gun Blueprint Tier 100: ‘White Mirage’ Legendary Anna Skin

‘White Mirage’ Legendary Anna Skin Tier 100: ‘Postmodern’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

‘Postmodern’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint Tier 100: Title, Emblem, and Charm.

Full Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: All tiers & Rewards

With the Season 2 Battle Pass set to go live on February 14, we’ll keep you posted right here with a complete look at every tier as soon as it becomes available.