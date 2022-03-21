Warzone Season 2 Reloaded improves parachutes, Gas Masks in huge quality of life patch

With the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded update comes an assortment of Quality of Life (QoL) changes to help smooth out moment-to-moment gameplay. From new parachute improvements to various Contract adjustments, here’s all you need to know.

With Warzone Pacific’s hefty Season 2 Reloaded update, the Call of Duty battle royale is set to implement almost a dozen crucial gameplay improvements.

While some are fairly minor, like being able to drop a Gas Mask, others such as portable Buy Stations could have a dramatic impact on the state of the game.

Given the size of the latest content drop, with everything from an overhauled Rebirth Island map to a new weapon trading system also included, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. So here’s a full breakdown of the latest QoL improvements in Warzone before you drop into the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Kicking things off, we have the previously teased improvements that didn’t quite make it into the Season 2 patch. Gas Masks can be dropped, Armor can be picked up from other Armor Satchels, and players can now control their revived state.

When it comes to the latter point, Warzone has always defaulted to making Operators stand back up when being revived. Moving forward, however, that will no longer be the case. Now, players can choose if they want to come back to life in a prone, crouched, or standing position.

In relation to movement in the battle royale, parachutes are finally changing with a highly requested improvement. Parachutes can now be cut much closer to the ground than before. So for skilled players looking to be as efficient as possible, this slight adjustment should make a world of difference.

Perhaps the most significant gameplay tweak in the Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch has to do with new portable Buy Stations.

While many will still remain in fixed positions on the map, players also have the option to throw out their own markers and call in a personal Buy Station. Not only should this help if your team is in a rough spot, but it could also come in clutch as the final zone shrinks.

Also included in the update are a number of slight Contract adjustments and general UI updates. The full list of new quality of life changes in the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch can be found below.

All Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded quality of life changes