All POIs in Warzone’s updated Rebirth Island map

The rerelease of the fan-favorite Rebirth Island map in Warzone is bringing with it a good handful of new POIs for players to head to for loot, battles, and more.

The upcoming update to Rebirth Island in Warzone is bringing some big changes to the original map, as well as some familiar places that players can seek out to fight, get some good loot, and more.

Knowing the layout to the map can be a major different between victory and defeat in Warzone, and luckily, the new map has been revealed.

While a good chunk of the map looks to be the same as what was seen in the original version, there are still some differences that the devs are implementing to make the experience fresh.

Article continues after ad

According to the official release of the new Warzone map, there are a total of 11 POIs that players can battle in and loot:

Bioweapons

Chemical Engineering

Industry

Dock

Prison

Harbor

Control Center

Headquarters

Factory

Living Quarters

Stronghold

What is not seen in the map, however, is a new network of underwater tunnels that players can use to get around the map beneath the surface. This is most likely added thanks to the new swimming mechanics in Warzone that were not around when the map originally released.

Article continues after ad

From this list, it can be seen that Construction Site, Decon Zone, Security Area, and Shore are not in this revised version of the map. These are replaced by newcomers Industry, Dock, Control Center, and Stronghold.

Article continues after ad

The new Warzone trailer also hints at possible destructible environments, which means some of these POIs can be destroyed mid-game.

Players will be able to explore all of these POIs, both old and new, when Warzone brings back Rebirth Island on April 3rd.