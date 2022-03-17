Warzone devs tease HP buff for Season 2 Reloaded and players can now vote on it

Health could be set for a big change in Warzone’s nearby Season 2 Reloaded patch as Raven Software is now letting players vote on a potential buff that’ll increase time-to-kill.

In the two years since Warzone launched, individual player health has always remained a constant in standard battle royale modes. At 100 HP, the only way to improve your odds of survival has been to ‘plate up’ with additional Armor.

The only time we’ve ever seen a change is through limited-time playlists and separate modes. Take Iron Trials, for instance, a more competitive-oriented mode designed for experienced players. This fan-favorite variant boosted health all the way from 100 HP to 250 HP.

Throughout regular battle royale modes, however, it’s never been touched. That trend could be coming to an end though as a drastic health change may soon be on the way for players across all maps and modes in Warzone.

As the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded patch draws near, developers at Raven Software have given players more power than usual. Rather than simply dropping a surprise health change, they’ve instead called for a vote on Twitter.

“We want your feedback as we work towards building the ultimate battle royale experience,” they said. “Do you like the current health pool in BR, or would you like to see us increase it to match Vanguard Royale?”

The first option is to keep battle royale health as it is with players at 100 HP. The second is to increase battle royale health slightly with a bump to 150 HP.

At the time of writing, over 40,000 votes have already been cast with the buff option currently leading by a considerable margin. With over 70% of said votes in favor of a health increase, it appears almost guaranteed for the Season 2 Reloaded update.

📢 We want your feedback as we work towards building the ultimate Battle Royale experience in #Warzone Season Two Reloaded. Do you like the current Health pool in BR, or would you like to see us increase it to match Vanguard Royale? Have your say below! 🗳️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 16, 2022

Although it’s a smaller change in comparison to an Iron Trials-sized jump, this health buff would keep things consistent across both standard modes and Vanguard Royale playlists.

With three additional Armor Plates equipped, your total maximum health could soon reach 300HP in regular Warzone.

We’ll have to wait and see how the vote pans out, though it’s safe to expect the health change will arrive as part of the Season 2 Reloaded patch. Be sure to catch up on everything else included in the next major update right here.