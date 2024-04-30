GamingCall of Duty

Rebirth Island’s dynamic weather in Warzone explained

Jeremy Gan
Warzone dynamic weather imageActivision

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing some big things to Rebirth Island, namely a new dynamic weather feature. So here is everything you need to know about it. 

Season 3 Reloaded is fast approaching on May 1, and with the update comes a lot of new content for Rebirth Island. From the new Heavy Armor Public event to new secrets dotted across the map, there’s plenty being shaken up. 

One of the more notable changes will be the new dynamic weather added to the Island. So here is everything you need to know about the unique system.

How does Warzone’s Rebirth Island dynamic weather work? 

The new dynamic weather feature will occasionally change the weather in matches on Rebirth Island. The weather conditions are: 

  • Dark overcast
  • Sun setting
  • Light sea fog

The new weather changes will allow players to experience the map in different ways in multiple lighting situations. However, the devs said in their Warzone Season 3 blog that these changes will not impact the visibility of your squad and enemies. 

“The visibility of your squad and enemy players is always of overriding importance, as this weather mainly serves as pleasing new ambiance to the backdrop you’re fighting in.” Essentially, the weather changes are mostly for aesthetics and shouldn’t impact gameplay.

Despite only impacting the ambiance, the devs did tease that unique items will be spawning in during the weather events. But they have yet to fully explain what the unique items are, so we will update you here when we know it. 

The dynamic weather feature will not always be turned on, as the devs said in the blog that it will mostly be sunny as per usual. As for how long the weather changes will last, it will vary. 

For some instances, the weather changes can last the entire match, and other times it can just change part way through a match.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Dr Disrespect on stream
Call of Duty
Dr Disrespect claims AI to blame for “terrible flow” in Warzone
Michael Gwilliam
Warzone two operator run and gunning
Call of Duty
Warzone Heavy Armor Public Event explained
Jeremy Gan
Red and green Kastov gun being held to the sky in Warzone
Call of Duty
Underrated MW2 AR is actually perfect sniper support in Warzone
Connor Bennett
Warzone players call for all maps to include new Rebirth feature
Call of Duty
Warzone is focusing on Rebirth Island at the expense of the game’s health
Shane Black
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech