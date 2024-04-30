Rebirth Island’s dynamic weather in Warzone explained

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing some big things to Rebirth Island, namely a new dynamic weather feature. So here is everything you need to know about it.

Season 3 Reloaded is fast approaching on May 1, and with the update comes a lot of new content for Rebirth Island. From the new Heavy Armor Public event to new secrets dotted across the map, there’s plenty being shaken up.

One of the more notable changes will be the new dynamic weather added to the Island. So here is everything you need to know about the unique system.

How does Warzone’s Rebirth Island dynamic weather work?

The new dynamic weather feature will occasionally change the weather in matches on Rebirth Island. The weather conditions are:

Dark overcast

Sun setting

Light sea fog

The new weather changes will allow players to experience the map in different ways in multiple lighting situations. However, the devs said in their Warzone Season 3 blog that these changes will not impact the visibility of your squad and enemies.

“The visibility of your squad and enemy players is always of overriding importance, as this weather mainly serves as pleasing new ambiance to the backdrop you’re fighting in.” Essentially, the weather changes are mostly for aesthetics and shouldn’t impact gameplay.

Despite only impacting the ambiance, the devs did tease that unique items will be spawning in during the weather events. But they have yet to fully explain what the unique items are, so we will update you here when we know it.

The dynamic weather feature will not always be turned on, as the devs said in the blog that it will mostly be sunny as per usual. As for how long the weather changes will last, it will vary.

For some instances, the weather changes can last the entire match, and other times it can just change part way through a match.