Warzone players call for all maps to include new Rebirth Island feature

Warzone players are calling for the devs to introduce this “extremely overdue” feature to every map in the game following its implementation in the returning Rebirth Island.

Warzone has finally brought the much-beloved Rebirth map back into the game. Despite initial concerns from fans over changes to the map, the Call of Duty community has embraced the reintegration of Rebirth with open arms.

So much so that one key feature that has been introduced to the map is now something that fans want each and every Warzone map to include.

But what is this “extremely overdue” feature you ask? A day cycle that also introduces different atmospheres and weather changes to each game when you drop in.

Across Reddit, Warzone players have been begging developer Raven Software to add a day and night cycle to each and every Warzone map.

The original poster of a popular new Reddit thread explained. “Since you are adding the (extremely overdue) time of day cycle for Rebirth Island, please consider doing the same for the rest of the Warzone maps. Not some, but all. This could be done in a random event style, a random rotation, or maybe just one map during the weekend or so.

The OP added, “You saw that Al Mazrah (Night) was a hit but you’ve dropped the ball and didn’t stick with that feature…so now we continue to have thermal and night vision attachments that ultimately serve no real purpose.”

Fellow Warzone community members were quick to jump in and add their own thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Another Redditor commented, “That and a weather system. Fortnite has proven to constantly do both, I don’t understand why Warzone can’t have it, either.”

Another Warzone player chimed in, claiming that while they are in support of the concept they simply cannot see the devs adding a day cycle into each map.

“They won’t be answering nor addressing this. Thank you for trying.”

Time will tell if the Warzone devs do decide to revamp their maps to introduce a day cycle and/or weather cycle to each. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any new developments.

